ETV Bharat / state

Major Anthropological Study Underway On Depiction of Prehistoric Human Civilization In Rock Paintings In Bastar

Bastar: The Anthropological Survey of India's (ASI) centre in Bastar has embarked on a landmark journey in Indian history by investigating the presence of women, men and children in the prehistoric times. Their depiction can be seen in approximately 5,000-year-old rock paintings found in the forests. These rock paintings, made on stones and walls, are being digitised by the Centre.

There is important evidence from prehistoric times that is emerging in Bastar. In addition to the rock paintings found in Kanker, Kondagaon and Abujhmarh in the Bastar Division, 31 other sites have also been identified where evidence of prehistoric human presence has been found. This evidence is visible in the rock paintings made on stones. In many places, the paintings are colourful, while in others they are made with iron and don’t have colour. Significantly, these rock paintings are said to be more than 5,000 years old, suggesting that human civilisation existed in Bastar even at that time.

Anthropological Survey of India (ETV Bharat)

Superintendent at the ASI centre, Piyush Ranjan Sahu, said, "The rock paintings found in Kanker show human handprints along with those of a child and a woman. The man's handprint is quite large and appears to be larger than a normal human’s. This is why it's also called an Alien Site."