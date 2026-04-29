Major Anthropological Study Underway On Depiction of Prehistoric Human Civilization In Rock Paintings In Bastar
The Anthropological Survey of India is digitising these paintings, following which Bastar will be recognised globally as a major refuge for prehistoric human civilisation
Published : April 29, 2026 at 4:35 PM IST
Bastar: The Anthropological Survey of India's (ASI) centre in Bastar has embarked on a landmark journey in Indian history by investigating the presence of women, men and children in the prehistoric times. Their depiction can be seen in approximately 5,000-year-old rock paintings found in the forests. These rock paintings, made on stones and walls, are being digitised by the Centre.
There is important evidence from prehistoric times that is emerging in Bastar. In addition to the rock paintings found in Kanker, Kondagaon and Abujhmarh in the Bastar Division, 31 other sites have also been identified where evidence of prehistoric human presence has been found. This evidence is visible in the rock paintings made on stones. In many places, the paintings are colourful, while in others they are made with iron and don’t have colour. Significantly, these rock paintings are said to be more than 5,000 years old, suggesting that human civilisation existed in Bastar even at that time.
Superintendent at the ASI centre, Piyush Ranjan Sahu, said, "The rock paintings found in Kanker show human handprints along with those of a child and a woman. The man's handprint is quite large and appears to be larger than a normal human’s. This is why it's also called an Alien Site."
Anthropologists believe that thousands of years ago, humans not only lived in families but also mastered painting in the caves of Bastar. The various rock paintings depict hunting and other events from everyday life. Many show the use of weapons while hunting. This suggests that local people in Bastar may have been using iron for thousands of years.
“This is the first time such a survey is being conducted in Bastar. There are 31 such sites across Bastar, including Abujhmarh, Narayanpur and Kanker, where such rock paintings have been discovered, which may be more than 5,000 years old. They will soon be dated using scientific techniques like rock dating," Sahu said.
A team of seven experts from the Bastar Centre is regularly visiting the remote area, and documentation work has been completed for 13 of the 31 sites. Experts say that these rock paintings have been damaged due to their long exposure in the open and lack of protection. This damage has come from both natural causes and human interference.
Scientists are currently working to preserve all the paintings. Upon completion, Bastar will be recognised globally as a major refuge for prehistoric human civilisation revealing footprints that represent ancient sites of a civilisation thousands of years old.