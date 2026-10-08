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Four CRPF Personnel Injured While Defusing Explosives In Chhattisgarh's Sukma

The hospital where the injured have been admitted ( ETV Bharat )

Sukma: Four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured, two of them critically after an explosive went off accidentally during a disposal exercise of unserviceable and leftover explosives near Elarmadgu camp under Bejji police station in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday.

The injured were rushed to the Government Hospital, Konta, where they are currently undergoing treatment. According to information received from locals, the CRPF personnel were inspecting and disposing of recovered live explosives at various camps under the Konta Range. An Ammunition Technician Team (ATT) was dispatched from Jagdalpur for the task. The team arrived at the Elarmadgu camp of the 50th Battalion of CRPF.

The process of dismantling explosives was being carried out as per safety norms near the Bodrajpadar drain, around 200 metres from Elarmadagu camp. However, a fragment of an explosive, or bomb, accidentally landed nearby and exploded. ASI MK Tiwari of the ATT team and ASI Anish Khan of the 50th Battalion CRPF sustained critical injuries in the explosion while inspector Amarnath Mishra of the ATT team and head constable Kuldeep Raj of the 50th Battalion sustained minor injuries.