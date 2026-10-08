Four CRPF Personnel Injured While Defusing Explosives In Chhattisgarh's Sukma
The injured personnel were given first aid and transported to Konta Government Hospital in ambulance, reports Naveen Kashyap.
Published : October 8, 2026 at 10:04 PM IST
Sukma: Four Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were injured, two of them critically after an explosive went off accidentally during a disposal exercise of unserviceable and leftover explosives near Elarmadgu camp under Bejji police station in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district on Thursday.
The injured were rushed to the Government Hospital, Konta, where they are currently undergoing treatment. According to information received from locals, the CRPF personnel were inspecting and disposing of recovered live explosives at various camps under the Konta Range. An Ammunition Technician Team (ATT) was dispatched from Jagdalpur for the task. The team arrived at the Elarmadgu camp of the 50th Battalion of CRPF.
The process of dismantling explosives was being carried out as per safety norms near the Bodrajpadar drain, around 200 metres from Elarmadagu camp. However, a fragment of an explosive, or bomb, accidentally landed nearby and exploded.
ASI MK Tiwari of the ATT team and ASI Anish Khan of the 50th Battalion CRPF sustained critical injuries in the explosion while inspector Amarnath Mishra of the ATT team and head constable Kuldeep Raj of the 50th Battalion sustained minor injuries.
The injured personnel were given first aid and transported to Konta Government Hospital in ambulance. Preparations are underway to refer the critically injured soldiers to higher medical institutions if necessary, said police.
In the past, the Maoists' strategy was to plant and leave bombs along the routes where soldiers moved. Whenever they had the opportunity to target soldiers, they would detonate the bombs. Such landmines are still planted in many districts of Bastar, and locating and defusing the bombs is a major exercise for the security personnel.
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