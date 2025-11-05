ETV Bharat / state

Majhi Announces Rs 46,000 Crore Investment Plans For New Port, Shipbuilding Project In Odisha

Paradip: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Wednesday announced plans to set up a new port at Bahuda in Ganjam district and a shipbuilding and repair centre at the Mahanadi river mouth near Paradip with a total investment of over Rs 46,000 crore. Majhi made the announcement while addressing a function to mark the foundation day of Paradip Port and the celebration of ‘Boita Bandana Utsav’ at the port town.

He also spoke about the state government’s proposal to establish a world-class cruise terminal in Puri. The state government and the Paradip Port Authority are jointly planning to construct a large port at Bahuda in Ganjam district with an investment of Rs 21,500 crore, he said.

"Similarly, a shipbuilding and repair centre will be established at the mouth of the Mahanadi near Paradip at an investment of Rs 24,700 crore, while a world-class cruise terminal will come up in Puri," he said, adding that these projects will give a new direction to the key sectors of trade, tourism and industry of the state.

Highlighting the key role of Paradip Port in the state’s economic growth, Majhi said the facility has been recognised as the best large port in India. The port’s cargo handling capacity, which was 71 million tonnes in 2015, has been enhanced to 150 million tonnes by 2025, he said.

Noting that the Paradip Port is the gateway to the progress of modern Odisha, he said it will be developed as a mega facility with an annual cargo handling capacity of 300 million tons according to 'Maritime India Vision 2030' and up to 500 million tons according to the 'Developed India 2047' plan.