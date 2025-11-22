ETV Bharat / state

Maize, Green Gram Price Crash: CM Urges Modi For MSP Procurement, Joshi Asks State To Act

Bengaluru: Pointing to the crash of procurement price of maize and green gram in Karnataka, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to direct national agencies like NAFED, FCI and NCCF to purchase these grains at MSP to protect the interests of farmers.

Responding to Siddaramaiah's letter written on Friday, Union minister for Food and Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs, Pralhad Joshi, questioned CM on why his government did not direct distilleries in the state to purchase maize at the support price fixed by the Centre.

In a letter to PM Modi, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah has said, “I write to you with deep concern and a sense of urgency regarding the severe price crash in Maize and Green Gram (Moong), crops that sustain the livelihoods of lakhs of farmers in the state. The market prices have fallen far below the Minimum Support Price (MSP) declared by the Government of India, creating widespread distress among cultivators.”

Siddaramaiah said Karnataka has cultivated Maize in over 17.94 lakh hectares and Green Gram in over 4.16 lakh hectares this Kharif season, and the State is tentatively expecting a production of more than 54.74 lakh metric tonnes of Maize and 1.983 lakh metric tonnes of Green Gram.

Though this should have been an opportunity for prosperity, the current market conditions have turned it into a crisis, he noted. He pointed out that while the Centre fixed MSP at Rs 2,400 per MT for maize and Rs 28,768 per MT for green gram, the prevailing prices in Karnataka have dropped to Rs 1,600 to Rs 1,800 per MT for maize and around Rs 5,400 per MT for green gram.

Even the modal prices of the last three years were higher than MSP, but external pressures and supply-demand distortions have pushed prices to record lows, he said.