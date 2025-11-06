ETV Bharat / state

'Maiya Samman Yojana', A Boon To 50 Lakh Women In Jharkhand

Ranchi: Jharkhand government's 'Maiya Samman Yojana' has been a huge success ever since it was launched in August 2024, with highest beneficiaries from Giridih district.

Ranchi has the second-highest number of beneficiaries followed by Dhanbad, Palamu and Bokaro. Among the districts with lower number of beneficiaries, include Simdega, Khunti, Lohardaga, Ramgarh and Koderma.

The scheme run by the department of women, child development and social security, aims to enhance financial security and well-being of women across the state by providing an assistance of Rs 2,500 per moth to them. Its beneficiaries include women aged between 18 to 50 years. The payments are directly credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries.

According to Vijay Kumar, director of Social Security, preparations are underway to release the November installments and the assistance will reach the bank accounts as per schedule.