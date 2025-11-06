'Maiya Samman Yojana', A Boon To 50 Lakh Women In Jharkhand
The 'Maiya Samman Yojana' is a cash-benefit scheme aimed at improving the overall financial security and well-being of women across Jharkhand.
Published : November 6, 2025 at 12:31 PM IST
Ranchi: Jharkhand government's 'Maiya Samman Yojana' has been a huge success ever since it was launched in August 2024, with highest beneficiaries from Giridih district.
Ranchi has the second-highest number of beneficiaries followed by Dhanbad, Palamu and Bokaro. Among the districts with lower number of beneficiaries, include Simdega, Khunti, Lohardaga, Ramgarh and Koderma.
The scheme run by the department of women, child development and social security, aims to enhance financial security and well-being of women across the state by providing an assistance of Rs 2,500 per moth to them. Its beneficiaries include women aged between 18 to 50 years. The payments are directly credited to the bank accounts of beneficiaries.
According to Vijay Kumar, director of Social Security, preparations are underway to release the November installments and the assistance will reach the bank accounts as per schedule.
The first installment of the scheme was released in August 2024 and and an assistance of Rs 1,000 per month was provided at that time. Ahead of the 2024 Assembly elections, the then government promised to hike the amount by Rs 1,500 per month if it returned to power. In December 2024, government announced Rs 2,500 per month under this scheme.
At a programme in Ranchi on January 6, 2025, Chief Minister Hemant Soren pressed a remote button to transfer a total of Rs 1,415 crore for 56,61,791 beneficiaries. Since then, the funds have been released every month. In October, funds were transferred to 51,41,168 beneficiaries before Diwali.
"The Jharkhand government has allotted around Rs 13,363 crore for this scheme in its Rs 1,45,400 crore budget for 2025-26. The department of women, child development, and social security has already released Rs 9,900 crore. This year, between April to October, approximately Rs 9,000 crore has been disbursed, assuming an average of 5.1 million beneficiaries," Kumar said.
