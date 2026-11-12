ETV Bharat / state

Maintain Water Kiosks At Sabarimala In Pristine, Hygienic Condition: Kerala HC To KWA

Kochi: The Kerala High Court expressed strong displeasure over the lack of cleanliness at water kiosks installed by the water authority along the pathway to Sannidhanam in Sabarimala and directed that they be maintained in a "pristine and hygienic condition" throughout the pilgrimage season.

A bench of Judges, Raja Vijayaraghava V and K V Jayakumar, issued the direction after it was shown pictures of garbage and waste dumped beneath the water taps at the kiosks, which were also in "poorly maintained condition".

"Such conditions are wholly unacceptable, particularly when these facilities are intended to provide safe drinking water to the devotees undertaking the pilgrimage to Sannidhanam," it has said.

It has directed the Kerala Water Authority (KWA) to take immediate and effective measures to ensure that all water dispensing kiosks along the pathway are maintained in a pristine and hygienic condition throughout the pilgrimage season.

The bench has also sought a statement from KWA detailing measures taken by it to ensure that the water kiosks are maintained in a clean and hygienic condition and that safe drinking water is made available to the devotees.

"The statement shall also indicate the officers and other personnel stationed at Sannidhanam who are entrusted with the responsibility of ensuring that the kiosks and other equipment installed by the Authority remain functional, clean and safe," the court has said.

It has also directed KWA to deploy adequate workers for the regular cleaning, upkeep and maintenance of the water kiosks and to periodically inspect the facilities to ensure they do not fall into disrepair.

The court has made it clear that the responsibility for maintaining the kiosks shall not be confined to their initial installation or occasional inspection, and they must remain clean, functional and safe throughout the season.