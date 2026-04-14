ETV Bharat / state

Main Accused In Sexual Exploitation Case Of Young Women Arrested In Amaravati

Amravati: The Amravati Police have arrested the main accused - Mohammed Ayan Mohammed Tanveer - in the case involving the sexual exploitation of young women in Paratwada area of ​​Amravati district. Tanveer was produced in a local court on Tuesday, which remanded him into police custody for seven days. He was apprehended on Monday night.

"During the course of the investigation, and while Tanveer—was in police custody, his mobile phone and other electronic devices were seized. The process of analyzing the data contained within these devices is currently in progress. While the data analysis is ongoing, there is a possibility that the accused may have deleted certain data. Consequently, efforts are being made—with the assistance of cyber experts—to retrieve that deleted data. Once the investigation is complete, it will become clear exactly how many girls have been victimised," said Paratwada Police Station Police Inspector Suresh Maske.

"Although only one accused has been arrested in this matter so far, there is a possibility that other individuals may also be involved in this case. An investigation is currently underway to determine whether the accused sought assistance from anyone else and if anyone else was involved in the act of circulating the videos. A thorough inquiry is being conducted in this regard," added Maske.

"Based on the videos and screenshots recovered from the accused thus far, the names of seven girls have come to light. However, the possibility that this number may rise cannot be ruled out. These illicit activities had been ongoing for approximately one year. The police are currently investigating whether the accused was luring these girls into his trap through various different mediums," said Maske.

He said that the girls involved in this case are likely not limited solely to the Paratwada-Achalpur area but may also hail from neighboring villages and other regions.

The Police Inspector said that there is no concrete information whether the accused had links to any political party.