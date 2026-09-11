ETV Bharat / state

Main Accused In MP Hooch Tragedy Held After Encounter In Sagar: Police

Sagar: One of the main accused in the Madhya Pradesh spurious liquor case that has claimed 16 lives was captured early Friday after an encounter with police in the state’s Sagar district, an official said. Ravi Lakhera (45) sustained a bullet injury to his leg, while two of his accomplices, who were travelling with him on a motorcycle, managed to flee, said Additional Superintendent of Police Jayveer Bahdoriya.

The official said police intercepted Lakhera in the Baraytha forest, about 40 km from the district headquarters, triggering an exchange of fire. A bullet hit his leg, and he was taken to a hospital in Banda in neighbouring Uttar Pradesh for treatment, Bahdoriya told PTI over the phone.

Police sources said Lakhera is in a stable condition. Lakhera is alleged to have been involved in manufacturing spurious liquor along with licensed liquor contractor Manish Lodhi, alias Yashwant Singh Lodhi, which was then distributed through peddlers in Sagar district.

The spurious liquor left 16 dead, while 32 others are undergoing treatment at different hospitals. Of the 30 persons shown as accused, 16 have been arrested and one detained.