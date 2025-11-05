ETV Bharat / state

Maiden Indian Navy Half-Marathon In Chennai To Be Held On Dec 14

Addressing a presser at the INS Adyar Naval Headquarters here on Tuesday, Commodore Suvarat Magon, the Naval Officer in-charge for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry said that the competition is to be held with the aim of creating awareness among the people by highlighting three important issues: drug free India, women power, and standing against online gambling'.

Chennai: The Indian Navy's maiden half marathon in Tamil Nadu capital Chennai is scheduled for December 14 with an estimated 10,000 people expected to participate in the event.

“This competition will not be like the usual marathons. It is an attempt to unite people to improve physical strength, national unity and the spirit of service. We also want to bring the common purpose and values of selflessness to the people."

Commodore Magon, who also unveiled the race day T-shirt, informed that the competition will be held in three categories: The INS Adyar 21.1 km Half Marathon, INS Parundu 10 km Run, and INS Pallava 5 km Run. For the 21.1 km Marathon, those above 18 years of age are eligible while people above 15 years age can participate in the 10 km race. There is no age limit for the 5 km run.

All basic facilities including drinking water, medical care, and ambulance will be provided to the participants in this competition. A total of 8,000 to 10,000 people are expected to participate in the competition. A total of Rs. 10 lakhs will be given as prize money to the winners under various categories.”

The upcoming Chennai Half Marathon is part of the Indian Navy's series of such runs being held across the country to promote healthy lifestyle and strengthen the bond between the armed forces and people.