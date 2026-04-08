ETV Bharat / state

Mahua Moitra Calls CEC Gyanesh Kumar 'A Bootl****r Of BJP' As ECI-TMC Row Escalates

Kolkata: A political row has erupted between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Election Commission of India (ECI), with Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra launching a sharp attack on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, following the poll body's "ultimatum" to her party, Trinamool Congress, ahead of West Bengal elections.

In a video message posted on social media on Wednesday, Moitra accused the CEC of acting in favour of the BJP and used strong language, calling him a "bootli**er of the BJP." She alleged that the Election Commission was issuing threats and misusing its authority.

Moitra said that the poll body, being a constitutional institution funded by taxpayers, should not act like a "street bully" or attempt to disenfranchise voters. She further claimed that the Commission was working at the behest of the BJP and warned that TMC would still return to power in West Bengal.

"We want polls that are free from Delhi's control. We want polls where every valid voter in India is allowed to exercise their franchise for whomever they wish. We wish that you and your CEO in West Bengal do not roam around Bengal with nominees of the BJP and elected representatives of the BJP," she said. Moitra also alleged misuse of central forces and administrative machinery during elections, particularly in West Bengal.