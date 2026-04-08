Mahua Moitra Calls CEC Gyanesh Kumar 'A Bootl****r Of BJP' As ECI-TMC Row Escalates
TMC MP slams CEC Gyanesh Kumar over ECI's "ultimatum" to TMC as she alleges BJP bias. Arvind Kejriwal also questions the poll body.
Published : April 8, 2026 at 4:23 PM IST
Kolkata: A political row has erupted between the Trinamool Congress (TMC) and the Election Commission of India (ECI), with Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra launching a sharp attack on Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Gyanesh Kumar, following the poll body's "ultimatum" to her party, Trinamool Congress, ahead of West Bengal elections.
In a video message posted on social media on Wednesday, Moitra accused the CEC of acting in favour of the BJP and used strong language, calling him a "bootli**er of the BJP." She alleged that the Election Commission was issuing threats and misusing its authority.
Here’s some straight talking for Mr.Gyanesh Kumar and @ECISVEEP - do join our victory parade on May 4th for the second instalment. pic.twitter.com/KYEAKicfdt— Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) April 8, 2026
Moitra said that the poll body, being a constitutional institution funded by taxpayers, should not act like a "street bully" or attempt to disenfranchise voters. She further claimed that the Commission was working at the behest of the BJP and warned that TMC would still return to power in West Bengal.
"We want polls that are free from Delhi's control. We want polls where every valid voter in India is allowed to exercise their franchise for whomever they wish. We wish that you and your CEO in West Bengal do not roam around Bengal with nominees of the BJP and elected representatives of the BJP," she said. Moitra also alleged misuse of central forces and administrative machinery during elections, particularly in West Bengal.
"We, too, wish for a free and fair vote. And if you don't give it to us, we will find a way where our voters in Bengal will still show courage, and they will go, and they will elect us back," she added.
Earlier in the day, the Election Commission, in a post on X, issued a strong message to the TMC, stating the upcoming West Bengal elections would be "fear-free, violence-free, intimidation-free, inducement-free," and without booth or source jamming.
चुनाव आयोग की तृणमूल कांग्रेस को दो टूक— Election Commission of India (@ECISVEEP) April 8, 2026
पश्चिम बंगाल में इस बार चुनाव:
भय रहित,
हिंसा रहित,
धमकी रहित,
प्रलोभन रहित,
छापा रहित,
बूथ एवं सोर्स जामिंग रहित होकर ही रहेंगे
ECI's Straight-talk to Trinamool Congress
This time, the Elections in West Bengal would surely be :… pic.twitter.com/p5fM8Uu337
Former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal also reacted to the controversy. In a post on X, he said it was "extremely unfortunate" that the Election Commission's actions were raising questions about its independence.
अब ये कहने की भी ज़रूरत नहीं कि चुनाव आयोग सीधे बीजेपी से निर्देश लेकर और बीजेपी के अंडर में काम कर रहा है। ये अब जग ज़ाहिर है और बेहद दुर्भाग्यपूर्ण है। कम से कम ऐसी भाषा के ट्वीट करके इतने अहम संस्थान की इज़्ज़त तो सरेआम मत उछालिये। https://t.co/YOvvyt3cKE— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) April 8, 2026
"Now there's no need to even say that the Election Commission is working under the BJP and taking direct instructions from the BJP. This is now out in the open and extremely unfortunate," he said. He added that public statements in such language could damage the credibility of an important institution.
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