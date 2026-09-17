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Mahua Moitra Moves UN Rights Body Over 'Exclusion Of Muslim Officers' From Amit Shah's Bengal Events

Kolkata: TMC MP Mahua Moitra has written to the UN Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues alleging that senior Muslim IAS and IPS officers in West Bengal were excluded from official events linked to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visits to the state on account of their religion.

In her letter to Prof Nicolas Levrat, Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues at the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), Moitra alleged that three senior officers were either asked to leave or told not to attend official events on three occasions during Shah's visits to West Bengal in July and August.

The UN Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues is an independent human rights expert appointed by the United Nations Human Rights Council to raise global awareness, identify obstacles, and protect the rights of national, ethnic, religious, and linguistic minorities. Moitra alleged that the officers were excluded while their counterparts belonging to other faiths were allowed to participate in the events.

"The one factor these three officers share, and the one factor that sets them apart from the colleagues who were permitted to remain, is their religion," she alleged in the letter. The TMC MP claimed that the alleged exclusion involved officers whose presence was connected to official protocol and the conduct of government business during the Union Home Minister's visits.

Moitra had earlier publicly alleged that Siliguri Police Commissioner Waquar Raza was barred from the welcome lineup when Shah was present, while Jawed Shamim, Director General of the West Bengal Police's Special Task Force, was not invited to events attended by the Union minister.

She had also alleged that senior IAS officer Khalil Ahmed was made to leave a meeting. Similar allegations were reported publicly earlier this month. A few days ago, Moitra had posted about the issue on X, following which a police complaint was lodged against her and she was summoned to Diamond Harbour police station.