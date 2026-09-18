ETV Bharat / state

Mahua Moitra Alleges Discrimination Against Muslim Officers: 'Blatant Lies', Says BJP; CPI(M), Congress Demand Probe

Kolkata: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Friday dismissed Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra's allegations of religious discrimination against senior Muslim civil servants during Union Home Shah's visits to West Bengal, accusing her of blatantly lying.

On September 16, Moitra wrote to Prof Nicolas Levrat, Special Rapporteur on Minority Issues at the Office of the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR), alleging that three senior officers were either asked to leave or told not to attend official events on three occasions during Shah's visits to Bengal in July and August.

The three officers mentioned by Moitra are Siliguri Police Commissioner Waqar Raza, State Police Special Task Force (STF) chief Javed Shamim, and IAS officer Khalil Ahmed. The Trinamool MP alleges that Waqar Raza was excluded from the welcoming line-up in Shah's presence; Javed Shamim was not even invited to the event; and Khalil Ahmed was asked to leave a meeting.

Describing it as "deliberate exclusion," the MP expressed concern that this would cause the minority community's confidence in the police and security apparatus to plummet and urged that the Government of India be held accountable for this matter. Simultaneously, the MP demanded preservation of CCTV footage and tour diaries related to Shah's visit.

BJP spokesperson Debjit Sarkar said, "She (Mahua Moitra) has nothing better to do so she is spouting blatant lies. Decisions regarding when, where and how the administration utilises its personnel rest entirely with the government and the administration. Why should Mahua Devi interfere in this? Does everything have to revolve around crocodile-skin handbags? Making such baseless claims serve no purpose."