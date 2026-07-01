ETV Bharat / state

Mahua Moitra Alleges BJP Workers Hurled Eggs, Raised Slogans Against Her In Bengal's Nadia

Kolkata: TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday alleged that BJP workers hurled eggs and raised slogans against her during a protest outside the residence of party MLA Alifa Ahmed in West Bengal's Nadia district.

According to Moitra, all hell broke loose when she was holding a meeting at a Trinamool office located along National Highway 34 at Kaliganj in Nadia. She alleged that while the meeting was underway, a group of BJP workers and supporters gathered outside the Trinamool office and shouted 'go back' slogans. The protesters also allegedly hurled eggs and raised "chor" (thief) slogans.

Moitra shared a video of the incident on social media and accused BJP workers of orchestrating the protest.

"After the change of government in the state, law and order has collapsed. The police administration is a mute spectator. The BJP has now planned to attack me. They were none other than BJP workers," Moitra said.