Mahua Moitra Alleges BJP Workers Hurled Eggs, Raised Slogans Against Her In Bengal's Nadia
Moitra also shared a video of the incident on social media and accused BJP workers of orchestrating the protest.
Published : July 1, 2026 at 10:36 PM IST
Kolkata: TMC MP Mahua Moitra on Wednesday alleged that BJP workers hurled eggs and raised slogans against her during a protest outside the residence of party MLA Alifa Ahmed in West Bengal's Nadia district.
According to Moitra, all hell broke loose when she was holding a meeting at a Trinamool office located along National Highway 34 at Kaliganj in Nadia. She alleged that while the meeting was underway, a group of BJP workers and supporters gathered outside the Trinamool office and shouted 'go back' slogans. The protesters also allegedly hurled eggs and raised "chor" (thief) slogans.
Moitra shared a video of the incident on social media and accused BJP workers of orchestrating the protest.
"After the change of government in the state, law and order has collapsed. The police administration is a mute spectator. The BJP has now planned to attack me. They were none other than BJP workers," Moitra said.
Police and central security personnel reached the spot shortly afterwards and dispersed the protesters after speaking to them, a senior officer in the district said. Incidentally, this is not the first such incident involving Moitra.
On June 13, BJP Mahila Morcha workers had gathered outside the Krishnanagar district court, where the Trinamool MP was scheduled to appear in connection with a case, and allegedly attempted to hurl eggs at her.
Reacting to that incident, Moitra had said, "I will take action against every one of them. I will go to the police station. If the police are not with us, I will move the High Court. If necessary, I will approach the Supreme Court.”
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