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Maharashtra MP Nilesh Lanke Says Suicide Of NEET Aspirant In Ahilyanagar A Grim Example Of Failure Of System

Ahilyanagar: Maharashtra NCP-SP leader and Member of Parliament from Ahilyanagar, Nilesh Lanke, has blamed the government for the suicide of Ankita Suresh Sangle (19), a NEET aspirant from Jalalpur village in Ahilyanagar recently. He alleged that systemic failure and irregularities in examinations led to a spate of suicides in Maharashtra and across the country.

Ankita Suresh Sangle, who had appeared for NEET exam recently, died by suicide at her residence on Friday. Ankita, a resident of Jalalpur village in Karjat taluka, was not happy with her marks in the NEET re-examination held on June 21.

MP Nilesh Lanke visited her family to offer condolences after receiving reports about her death. Speaking to media persons, he demanded that those responsible for her death should be charged with culpable homicide.

"Ankita Sangle’s suicide was not an instance of personal despair but a grim example of the failure of the entire examination system," he alleged.

In the suicide note she left behind, Ankita mentioned she had gone into depression after scoring fewer marks than expected in the recent re-examination. She had expected to secure 350 marks based on the answer key from the initial exam. However, scoring only 166 marks in the re-examination dealt a severe blow to her dream of pursuing medical education.

MP Lanke criticised the government, saying, "These irregularities in the NEET-UG examination have destroyed the lives of students and their future. The government has to bear the moral responsibility for this."

Lanke urged the government to provide appropriate financial assistance to the families of students who have died by suicide and stated that he would raise this issue in the Parliament.

According to the police, on Friday, while her father and brother had gone to Pandharpur on a pilgrimage and her mother was busy with household chores, Ankita allegedly took her own life. When her mother noticed that there was no movement in Ankita's room for a long time, she opened the door and found her daughter dead. Hearing her cries, the neighbours rushed to the house and informed the police as well.