ETV Bharat / state

Mahila Congress Protests In Delhi Seeking Women's Reservation In Existing Legislatures

New Delhi: Members of All India Mahila Congress held a protest in Delhi on Sunday, demanding the implementation of 33% women's reservation in the existing Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. Congress leaders and workers attempted to march to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national capital but were stopped by the Police that had erected barricades on the route.

Politics around the women’s reservation has escalated following the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill to implement reservation for women in the legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of seats of the Lok Sabha on Friday. The Bill was defeated in the Lower House of Parliament. This was the first defeat experienced by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on the floor of the House of the Parliament in the last 12 years since it has been in power.

Following the defeat, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attacked the opposition for crushing the aspirations of women by blocking the Bill despite its best efforts.

On the other hand, the opposition led by the Congress has accused the NDA of trying to redraw India’s electoral map and alter the federal balance through delimitation in the name of women’s reservation.

Leading the protest on Sunday, Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba said the Congress demands the implementation of women's reservation in accordance with the Bill passed in 2023.

Accusing the BJP of having ulterior motives, she said the Amendment Bill introduced recently was not a Women's Reservation Bill but a Delimitation Bill.