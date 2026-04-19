Mahila Congress Protests In Delhi Seeking Women's Reservation In Existing Legislatures
Politics around the issue has escalated following the defeat of the 131st Constitution Amendment Bill in the Lok Sabha on Friday
Published : April 19, 2026 at 3:39 PM IST
New Delhi: Members of All India Mahila Congress held a protest in Delhi on Sunday, demanding the implementation of 33% women's reservation in the existing Lok Sabha and state legislative assemblies. Congress leaders and workers attempted to march to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in the national capital but were stopped by the Police that had erected barricades on the route.
Politics around the women’s reservation has escalated following the defeat of the Constitution Amendment Bill to implement reservation for women in the legislatures in 2029 and increase the number of seats of the Lok Sabha on Friday. The Bill was defeated in the Lower House of Parliament. This was the first defeat experienced by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) on the floor of the House of the Parliament in the last 12 years since it has been in power.
Following the defeat, the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has attacked the opposition for crushing the aspirations of women by blocking the Bill despite its best efforts.
On the other hand, the opposition led by the Congress has accused the NDA of trying to redraw India’s electoral map and alter the federal balance through delimitation in the name of women’s reservation.
Leading the protest on Sunday, Mahila Congress President Alka Lamba said the Congress demands the implementation of women's reservation in accordance with the Bill passed in 2023.
Accusing the BJP of having ulterior motives, she said the Amendment Bill introduced recently was not a Women's Reservation Bill but a Delimitation Bill.
“The government wants to impose its own arbitrary restrictions by implementing delimitation now, when the census hasn't even been conducted. But the Congress party will not allow this to happen. Congress has always supported women's reservation. That's why we passed the Women's Reservation Bill in 2023. But now Modi is going back on his word and wants to reduce the seats of South Indian states in the Lok Sabha,” said Lamba.
She said that if the government wants to carry out delimitation, it should first conduct a census so that all the states can get proper representation.
Lamba stated that Congress has always championed women's reservations and the party had provided reservations for women in Panchayats. It gave the country its first woman Prime Minister and its first woman President. She said the BJP has done nothing but engage in manipulative politics.
“When the Women's Reservation Bill was already passed in 2023, why was it necessary to introduce it now? This Bill was a Delimitation Bill under the guise of which the Modi government wanted to arbitrarily increase seats in state assemblies and the Lok Sabha to maintain its power,” she underlined while adding that the government has no intention of implementing women's reservation for 543 seats and allowing 180 women to enter the Lok Sabha. The protest by the Mahila Congress saw party cadres from Delhi participating in it.
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