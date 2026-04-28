ETV Bharat / state

Mahila Congress Gheraos Delhi Assembly Demanding Implementation Of Women's Reservation

New Delhi: Members of the All India Mahila Congress on Tuesday gheraoed the Delhi Legislative Assembly, demanding the immediate implementation of women's reservation.

While a condemnation motion regarding the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' was being passed inside the Assembly, women workers of the Congress staged a protest outside the legislative building, led by Alka Lamba, president of the women's wing.

With placards in their hands, a larger number of Congress workers raised slogans demanding the implementation of women's reservation. As they advanced toward the Assembly, the police and security forces blocked their path. During the demonstration, an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was burnt.

The protestors alleged that the Central government is deliberately delaying the implementation of women's reservation. "The Women's Reservation Act has already been passed and incorporated into the Constitution. Yet, the government continues to evade its implementation. If the Centre truly wished to do so, it could grant women their rightful entitlements immediately," Lamba said.

The Modi government has betrayed women in the name of women's reservation. The Women's Congress burned an effigy of the anti-women Modi government and reiterated the demand for immediate implementation of women’s reservation and giving a share to OBC women!" the party shared on X.