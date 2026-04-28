Mahila Congress Gheraos Delhi Assembly Demanding Implementation Of Women's Reservation
President Alka Lamba said the government adopts one stance internally while projecting another externally — a dichotomy that is creating confusion among the general public.
Published : April 28, 2026 at 1:56 PM IST
New Delhi: Members of the All India Mahila Congress on Tuesday gheraoed the Delhi Legislative Assembly, demanding the immediate implementation of women's reservation.
While a condemnation motion regarding the 'Nari Shakti Vandan Adhiniyam' was being passed inside the Assembly, women workers of the Congress staged a protest outside the legislative building, led by Alka Lamba, president of the women's wing.
With placards in their hands, a larger number of Congress workers raised slogans demanding the implementation of women's reservation. As they advanced toward the Assembly, the police and security forces blocked their path. During the demonstration, an effigy of Prime Minister Narendra Modi was burnt.
The protestors alleged that the Central government is deliberately delaying the implementation of women's reservation. "The Women's Reservation Act has already been passed and incorporated into the Constitution. Yet, the government continues to evade its implementation. If the Centre truly wished to do so, it could grant women their rightful entitlements immediately," Lamba said.
The Modi government has betrayed women in the name of women's reservation. The Women's Congress burned an effigy of the anti-women Modi government and reiterated the demand for immediate implementation of women’s reservation and giving a share to OBC women!" the party shared on X.
“महिला कांग्रेस का दिल्ली विधानसभा घेराव“— All India Mahila Congress (@MahilaCongress) April 28, 2026
मोदी सरकार ने महिला आरक्षण के नाम पर महिलाओं से विश्वासघात किया है।
महिला कांग्रेस ने महिला विरोधी मोदी सरकार का पुतला दहन किया तत्काल महिला आरक्षण लागू करने और ओबीसी महिलाओं को हिस्सेदारी देने की मांग दोहराई!
📍दिल्ली… pic.twitter.com/NxBN2AB5Xp
Lamba demanded that 29%, specifically, approximately 180 seats, of the 543 seats in the Lok Sabha be reserved for women.
Accusing the government of misleading the public, she pointed out that the government claims that the Women's Reservation Act cannot be implemented at this juncture, although the legislation has already been passed and officially notified. "The government adopts one stance internally while projecting a different one externally — a dichotomy that is creating confusion among the general public," she said.
Lamba said women across the country are sending postcards to the Prime Minister. "Approximately one million women have already joined the campaign demanding that the Prime Minister implement women's reservation. Concurrently, a signature campaign and a "missed call" campaign are also being conducted to exert pressure on the government," she added.
Lamba warned that if the government does not implement women's reservation soon, the movement will be further intensified. "The Mahila Congress would launch a nationwide campaign against the government, and protests would continue at every assembly constituency level," she added.
She asserted that a caste census would be conducted in the near future, followed by a delimitation exercise based on its findings. "Subsequently, women would receive their rightful representation. This movement is merely the beginning, and the struggle for women's rights would continue unabated, so that the government would be compelled to implement women's reservation," Lamba said further.
Also Read