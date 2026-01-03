Ankita Bhandari Murder: Women's Congress Attempts To Gherao BJP Legislator's Residence In Uttarakhand's Rishikesh
Women's Congress president Jyoti Rautela said government must clarify on the allegations levelled by Urmila Sanawar on involvement of a 'VIP Gattu' in the case.
Published : January 3, 2026 at 3:47 PM IST
Rishikesh: The Congress has launched a statewide protest against the Uttarakhand government over the Ankita Bhandari murder case.
On Saturday, members of the Women's Congress marched to the residence of Yamkeshwar MLA Renu Bisht at Ashutosh Nagar in Rishikesh. The workers led by Congress Mahila Morcha State president Jyoti Rautela had planned to gherao the legislator's residence but were prevented from doing so by police personnel.
The police's interference enraged the Mahila Congress leaders after which they began shouting slogans against the government. Rautela attempted to cross the barricade erected by the police and had a heated argument with the personnel. She then sat on the road and started shouting slogans against the government.
Rautela said Bisht has not uttered a word till date on the Ankita Bhandari murder case. "Furthermore, the government has not yet answered the question of who the VIP involved in the case is. Who is the 'Gattu' involved in the murder?", she asked.
She further asked, "If the government wants justice for Ankita, why is it afraid of a CBI investigation?" Rautela said until the government answers the questions, such protests will continue not only in Rishikesh but across the state.
The latest controversy on the case was ignited after a video posted by Urmila Sanawar, who claims to be the wife of expelled former BJP MLA Suresh Rathore, went viral. In the Facebook Live, she specifically mentioned a 'VIP Gattu' connected to the murder, claiming he is a 'big BJP leader'.
The Congress had accused Bisht of using a JCB to demolish the resort where Ankita worked in a bid to destroy evidence pertaining to the case.
Also Read
Ankita Bhandari Case: FIR Registered Against Ex-MLA, One Other