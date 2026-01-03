ETV Bharat / state

Ankita Bhandari Murder: Women's Congress Attempts To Gherao BJP Legislator's Residence In Uttarakhand's Rishikesh

Jyoti Rautela stands on the barricade erected by police on the way to Renu Bisht's residence ( ETV Bharat )

Rishikesh: The Congress has launched a statewide protest against the Uttarakhand government over the Ankita Bhandari murder case.

On Saturday, members of the Women's Congress marched to the residence of Yamkeshwar MLA Renu Bisht at Ashutosh Nagar in Rishikesh. The workers led by Congress Mahila Morcha State president Jyoti Rautela had planned to gherao the legislator's residence but were prevented from doing so by police personnel.

The police's interference enraged the Mahila Congress leaders after which they began shouting slogans against the government. Rautela attempted to cross the barricade erected by the police and had a heated argument with the personnel. She then sat on the road and started shouting slogans against the government.

Rautela said Bisht has not uttered a word till date on the Ankita Bhandari murder case. "Furthermore, the government has not yet answered the question of who the VIP involved in the case is. Who is the 'Gattu' involved in the murder?", she asked.