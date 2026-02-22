ETV Bharat / state

Mahila Congress Announces Five-Phase Agitation Against Kerala Govt Policies

Thiruvananthapuram: The Mahila Congress has announced a five-phase agitation against alleged price rise and anti-women policies of the Kerala government. As part of the first phase of the protest, a 24-hour-long hunger strike will be held in front of the state Secretariat here on Monday under the leadership of state president Jebi Mather MP.

KPCC president Sunny Joseph will inaugurate the protest, according to a Mahila Congress statement. The concluding meeting of the hunger strike will be inaugurated by AICC general secretary K C Venugopal on February 24, it said. In the second phase, district presidents will lead day-long hunger strikes at district centres on February 26, 27 and 28.

Block-level protests will be held on March 2, 3 and 4, followed by dharnas at mandalam centres on March 5 and 6. The Mahila Congress leadership also said that International Women's Day on March 8 will be observed as a "Betrayal Day" at the ward level.