ETV Bharat / state

Mahayuti Will Face A Strong Opposition In BMC: Congress

New Delhi: The Mahayuti will face a strong opposition in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Congress said a day after the results of the election to the 227-member richest municipal body in the country were out.

"It is being wrongly projected by the BJP that the opposition, which bagged 106 seats in the BMC polls, has been wiped out. The BJP has emerged as the single largest party and will get its mayor in Mumbai. But the fact is that they won by dividing the opposition votes and using money, muscle power and vote theft. The undemocratic Mahayuti, which came to power in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls through vote theft, will face strong opposition in the BMC. We will not let them sell out Mumbai to corporates," BM Sandeep, AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra, told ETV Bharat.

Party insiders acknowledged that if the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) had contested the BMC polls together, the results would have been much better. "Certainly, if the Sena (UBT) had fought with us, the result would have been different. But they chose to side with the MNS. Hence, we contested alone. We had 32 members in the previous BMC and have come down to 24. But it is because of the unfair means adopted by the BJP. We have lost several seats in BMC with very narrow margins. This is when we had meagre resources against crores spent by the saffron party on each seat. As far as Sena (UBT) is concerned, they too have won a significant number of seats," said Sandeep.

A file photo of CM Devendra Fadnavis and Maharashtra BJP president Ravindra Chavan being garlanded during celebrations at the BJP headquarters in Nariman Point. (IANS)

"There were large-scale irregularities in the voter list for the BMC polls. We had apprised the poll panel of the same. But no action was taken. We all noticed how several residents could not vote due to sudden and arbitrary shifts of their traditional polling booths. Besides, the use of removable ink as a mark on the finger made a mockery of the polls," he added.