Mahayuti Will Face A Strong Opposition In BMC: Congress
BM Sandeep said it is being wrongly projected by the BJP that the opposition, which bagged 106 seats in the polls, has been wiped out.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 8:04 PM IST
New Delhi: The Mahayuti will face a strong opposition in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the Congress said a day after the results of the election to the 227-member richest municipal body in the country were out.
"It is being wrongly projected by the BJP that the opposition, which bagged 106 seats in the BMC polls, has been wiped out. The BJP has emerged as the single largest party and will get its mayor in Mumbai. But the fact is that they won by dividing the opposition votes and using money, muscle power and vote theft. The undemocratic Mahayuti, which came to power in the 2024 Maharashtra assembly polls through vote theft, will face strong opposition in the BMC. We will not let them sell out Mumbai to corporates," BM Sandeep, AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra, told ETV Bharat.
Party insiders acknowledged that if the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) had contested the BMC polls together, the results would have been much better. "Certainly, if the Sena (UBT) had fought with us, the result would have been different. But they chose to side with the MNS. Hence, we contested alone. We had 32 members in the previous BMC and have come down to 24. But it is because of the unfair means adopted by the BJP. We have lost several seats in BMC with very narrow margins. This is when we had meagre resources against crores spent by the saffron party on each seat. As far as Sena (UBT) is concerned, they too have won a significant number of seats," said Sandeep.
"There were large-scale irregularities in the voter list for the BMC polls. We had apprised the poll panel of the same. But no action was taken. We all noticed how several residents could not vote due to sudden and arbitrary shifts of their traditional polling booths. Besides, the use of removable ink as a mark on the finger made a mockery of the polls," he added.
The AICC functionary said the realignment within the Maha Vikas Aghadi was only for the BMC and other local body elections in Maharashtra and that the opposition alliance would remain intact over the coming days to keep fighting the Mahayuti. "The AICC had left it for the local teams to decide whether or not to have an alliance with the partners. Another reason why the Mahayuti has done well is that the hangover of the assembly polls is still there. Had the same local polls held three years after winning assembly elections, the results would have been different," said Sandeep.
The AICC functionary noted that the Congress winning 343 out of 2,869 corporators across Maharashtra was not bad for the opposition party, which was set to get its mayors in five big municipal corporations — Kolhapur, Latur, Chandrapur, Bhiwandi and Parbhani. Out of 2,869 local body seats across Maharashtra, BJP won 1,401, Sena Shinde 397, Congress 343, NCP 160, Sena (UBT) 153, NCP (SP) 36 and MNS 13.
AICC secretary in charge of Maharashtra UB Venkatesh said the BMC as well as the other local body election results were good for the Congress. "The opposition will certainly be strong in the BMC. We have to see the response of the AIMIM. But one thing is sure, it is not a one-sided result. Elsewhere in the state, too, we have done well. We will have five mayors for sure and maybe one more in Ulhasnagar with our support," he added.
He took a dig at the Shiv Sena (Shinde) for reportedly shifting its BMC corporators to a hotel to secure them and said it showed the mutual distrust within the Mahayuti and the manner in which they operate. "Who is Shinde afraid of? He is an ally of the BJP, which has expertise in poaching elected representatives. All this shows that their alliance is opportunistic. Shinde is keen to get the BMC mayor, but the BJP is also eying the post. They used unfair means to win," Venkatesh added.
Before the elections, Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena (UBT) had joined hands with his cousin Raj Thackeray's Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS). But the Congress and the NCP (SP) fought on their own. The BMC polls had become a prestige issue between the ruling Mahayuti comprising BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde) and NCP (Ajit Pawar) and Maha Vikas Aghadi comprising Shiv Sena (UBT), Congress and NCP (Sharad Pawar). Sena (UBT) got 65 seats, Congress 24 seats, MNS six, NCP (SP) one, AIMIM eight and SP two against BJP's 89, Sena (Shinde)'s 29 and NCP (AP)'s three. While others managed 10.
