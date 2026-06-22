ETV Bharat / state

Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra MLC Polls, Wins 16 Of 17 Seats; Rebel Candidate Defeats Sena Nominee In Nashik

Mumbai: The ruling Mahayuti alliance registered a commanding victory in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, winning 16 of the 17 seats for which results were declared on Monday.

Polling for 17 seats was held on June 18. However, six Mahayuti candidates had already been elected unopposed before voting, giving the alliance an early advantage.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the biggest gainer, winning 11 seats, while Shiv Sena (Shinde) secured three seats and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) won two. The only seat that did not go to an official Mahayuti candidate was Nashik, where an Independent candidate and BJP rebel Gokul Gite defeated Shiv Sena nominee Narendra Darade.

Gite secured 357 votes against Darade's 248, winning by 109 votes, as per election officials. His victory came as a surprise, as the ruling party candidate was expected to put up a strong challenge. Darade belongs to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which has been in the spotlight following a rebellion by six of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha members, with two of them confirming their switch to the ruling Sena.

Darade had campaigned in the constituency with the support of several elected representatives.