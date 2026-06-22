Mahayuti Sweeps Maharashtra MLC Polls, Wins 16 Of 17 Seats; Rebel Candidate Defeats Sena Nominee In Nashik
BJP rebel Gokul Gite sprang a surprise as he defeated ruling Shiv Sena nominee Narendra Darade.
Published : June 22, 2026 at 2:30 PM IST|
Updated : June 22, 2026 at 2:44 PM IST
Mumbai: The ruling Mahayuti alliance registered a commanding victory in the Maharashtra Legislative Council elections, winning 16 of the 17 seats for which results were declared on Monday.
Polling for 17 seats was held on June 18. However, six Mahayuti candidates had already been elected unopposed before voting, giving the alliance an early advantage.
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged as the biggest gainer, winning 11 seats, while Shiv Sena (Shinde) secured three seats and the Nationalist Congress Party (Ajit Pawar) won two. The only seat that did not go to an official Mahayuti candidate was Nashik, where an Independent candidate and BJP rebel Gokul Gite defeated Shiv Sena nominee Narendra Darade.
Gite secured 357 votes against Darade's 248, winning by 109 votes, as per election officials. His victory came as a surprise, as the ruling party candidate was expected to put up a strong challenge. Darade belongs to the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, which has been in the spotlight following a rebellion by six of the nine Shiv Sena (UBT) Lok Sabha members, with two of them confirming their switch to the ruling Sena.
Darade had campaigned in the constituency with the support of several elected representatives.
Chaos prevailed in Nashik on the day of the results as well. Vote counting could not commence at the scheduled time of 8 AM due to an objection raised by Gite.
He objected to the presence of an incumbent legislator inside the counting centre, specifically with the presence of Kishore Darade, a Teachers' Constituency MLA and brother of the Mahayuti candidate, Narendra Darade. The matter was resolved after a hearing was held by the Returning Officer.
Meanwhile, BJP candidate Suhas Shirsat secured a resounding victory in the Legislative Council election for the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalna Local Authorities' constituency.
Shirsat received 454 votes, while Shiv Sena (UBT) candidate Ganesh Lokhande had to settle for 134 votes. The election saw a three-way contest involving the BJP, Shiv Sena (UBT), and an independent candidate. However, Shirsat maintained a lead from the very beginning and achieved a one-sided victory.
Maharashtra MLC Polls: List of winners
- Thane – Ravindra Phatak (Shiv Sena) – Unopposed
- Yavatmal – Dushyant Chaturvedi (Shiv Sena) – Unopposed
- Raigad-Ratnagiri-Sindhudurg – Aniket Tatkare (NCP) – Unopposed
- Pune – Vikram Kakade (NCP) – Unopposed
- Wardha-Gadchiroli-Chandrapur – Arun Lakhani (BJP) – Unopposed
- Ahilyanagar – Prajakt Tanpure (BJP) – Unopposed
- Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-Jalna – Suhas Shirsaat (BJP)
- Nashik – Gokul Gite (Independent, BJP rebel)
- Bhandara-Gondia – Avinash Brahmankar (BJP)
- Sangli-Satara – Dhairyashil Kadam (BJP)
- Parbhani-Hingoli – Saeed Khan (Shiv Sena)
- Solapur – Rajendra Raut (BJP)
- Dharashiv-Latur-Beed – Basavaraj Patil (BJP)
- Nagpur – Rajiv Potdar (BJP)
- Jalgaon – Nandkishor Mahajan (BJP)
- Amravati – Pravin Pote (BJP)
- Nanded – Amar Rajurkar (BJP)
Read More
'Your Greed Got You To Ditch': Aaditya Thackeray Slams Rebel Sena (UBT) MPs As 'Operation Tiger' Turns Real