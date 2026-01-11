Mahayuti Launches BMC Poll Manifesto; Fadnavis Promises Action On Illegal Bangladeshis
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis stated that his government aims to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshis in Mumbai, claiming the highest number have already been deported.
Published : January 11, 2026 at 6:33 PM IST
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the state government aims to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshis in Mumbai. He was speaking at an event after launching the Mahayuti alliance's manifesto for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.
Addressing the gathering at the launch event in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, "We'll free Mumbai from Bangladeshis. We've deported the highest so far. With AI, we'll identify and deport 100 per cent Bangladeshis. The AI tool will be ready in six months. Soon, there will be 10,000 BEST buses on the roads. We'll identify and deport illegal Bangladeshis. Don't worry about those leaders who've failed."
He added that projects like BDD, Abhyudayanagar, and Sahyadri Nagar are proof of their track record in keeping up to the promises.
The Chief Minister stated that in the past, developers took up to 20 years to provide homes, but now they are implementing almost all redevelopment projects through the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).
"In the redevelopment of Dharavi, we will offer homes of up to 350 square feet within the area itself. We are also providing housing for sanitation workers employed by the municipal corporation. Additionally, we are transforming municipal schools to focus on skill development, and we will make special provisions to promote the Marathi language," CM Fadnavis stated.
Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and BJP National General Secretary Vinod Tawde also spoke at the event.
Eknath Shinde announced several initiatives to mark Balasaheb Thackeray's birth centenary year and criticised the Thackeray brothers for allegedly ignoring it. The alliance also rejected opposition claims that Dharavi residents would be displaced or that Mumbai would be divided, calling the allegations baseless.
"We are making promises that will bring real change to the daily lives of Mumbaikars and are working continuously for the city’s development. We have decided to make Mumbai ‘pagdi-free’ and have stopped the practice of delaying Occupancy Certificates and doubling water bills," Shinde said.
He added, "Over 15,000 houses are being constructed in Ramabai Ambedkar Nagar through the Slum Rehabilitation Authority. We are allocating Rs 150 crore to provide houses to mill workers. In the coming years, 20 to 35 lakh houses will be built in Mumbai and the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, creating employment for lakhs of youth."
