Mahayuti Launches BMC Poll Manifesto; Fadnavis Promises Action On Illegal Bangladeshis

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Sunday said that the state government aims to identify and deport illegal Bangladeshis in Mumbai. He was speaking at an event after launching the Mahayuti alliance's manifesto for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) elections.

Addressing the gathering at the launch event in Mumbai, Fadnavis said, "We'll free Mumbai from Bangladeshis. We've deported the highest so far. With AI, we'll identify and deport 100 per cent Bangladeshis. The AI tool will be ready in six months. Soon, there will be 10,000 BEST buses on the roads. We'll identify and deport illegal Bangladeshis. Don't worry about those leaders who've failed."

He added that projects like BDD, Abhyudayanagar, and Sahyadri Nagar are proof of their track record in keeping up to the promises.

The Chief Minister stated that in the past, developers took up to 20 years to provide homes, but now they are implementing almost all redevelopment projects through the Maharashtra Housing and Area Development Authority (MHADA).