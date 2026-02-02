ETV Bharat / state

Mahayuti Alliance Clears Way For Mumbai BMC Mayoral Election; BJP, Shiv Sena Register As Separate Groups

Mumbai: As the process to elect the mayor for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) enters its final stage, the Mahayuti alliance on Monday cleared a key procedural hurdle ahead of the mayoral election for Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra. Under the rules, the parties and alliances are required to complete their mandatory group registration with the Konkan divisional commissioner, which was pending for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena combine. Following prolonged deliberations on Monday, the corporators from the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) decided that the BJP and the Shiv Sena would register as separate groups instead of forming a joint one. The corporators from the BJP, Shiv Sena (Shinde faction) and the NCP (Ajit Pawar faction) meeting (ETV Bharat)