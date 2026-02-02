Mahayuti Alliance Clears Way For Mumbai BMC Mayoral Election; BJP, Shiv Sena Register As Separate Groups
After a delay, the BJP and the Shiv Sena have registered separately for the BMC mayoral election
Published : February 2, 2026 at 7:07 PM IST
Mumbai: As the process to elect the mayor for the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) enters its final stage, the Mahayuti alliance on Monday cleared a key procedural hurdle ahead of the mayoral election for Mumbai, the capital city of Maharashtra.
Under the rules, the parties and alliances are required to complete their mandatory group registration with the Konkan divisional commissioner, which was pending for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-Shiv Sena combine.
Following prolonged deliberations on Monday, the corporators from the BJP, Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) decided that the BJP and the Shiv Sena would register as separate groups instead of forming a joint one.
The BJP appointed Ganesh Khankar, a corporator from Dahisar, as its group leader, while the Shiv Sena named three-time corporator Amey Ghole to the position. Additionally, three corporators from both NCP and NCP (SP) factions are set to join the Shiv Sena, raising its strength from 29 to 32.
The BJP emerged as the single largest party in Mumbai’s BMC with 89 seats, while its ally, the Shiv Sena, won 29 seats in the civic body polls held on January 15, with counting on January 16. The Shiv Sena (UBT) secured 65 seats, and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) won six.
Despite a clear majority, group registration had been delayed for over two weeks due to differences over whether to register jointly or separately. The process was further postponed following the death of Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and the official mourning period thereafter.
The mayor’s post has been reserved for women from the general category. BJP leaders remain confident of securing the position, though the final name is yet to be announced. The Shiv Sena is expected to get the deputy mayor’s post and positions on key civic committees.
Also Read