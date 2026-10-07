ETV Bharat / state

Mahatma Gandhi Digital Museum In Hyderabad Houses India's Largest Photographic Wall

Hyderabad: The renovated museum at Bapughat, situated at the confluence of the Musi and Eesi rivers, has the largest photographic wall, displaying a host of rare images of Mahatma Gandhi's life, freedom struggle and ideals. The location commemorates the historic immersion of Mahatma Gandhi's ashes in February 1948.

The museum has beautifully blended modernity with heritage to convey the inspiring spirit of Mahatma Gandhi. The historic movements, ideals, and unforgettable milestones of the era are being retold using modern, visually engaging narrative.

By scanning the QR codes on the wall beside the photographs with their phones, visitors can access videos, historical narratives, or details regarding the significance of the images.

The Gandipet Welfare Society (GWS) has renovated the museum into an aesthetically pleasing structure to incorporate modern technological features. It has also restored a 450-year-old stepwell here.

Touch-enabled screens have been installed alongside the wall murals for visitors to interact, ask questions and access information. One can view Mahatma Gandhi's teachings and special clips from the movie 'Gandhi' on these screens. Comprehensive information about the Father of the Nation has been curated here to facilitate an understanding on the various facets of Mahatma Gandhi as a leader, an activist, and a source of inspiration.

The museum is located within the Bapughat complex, spanning approximately four acres along the riverbank in Langar Houz. For years, the site had fallen into neglect and disrepair, the premises were littered with garbage, and the dried-up lawns made the area resemble a dumping yard.

Mahatma Gandhi's photographs (ETV Bharat)

‘Discovery Activity Cards’ (Q-cards) have been introduced to engage children and help them fully understand Mahatma Gandhi's history. Children can use these cards to find answers by identifying specific details in the photographs displayed on the museum walls. This participatory approach not only enhances their observational skills but also ensures they retain the information they have learnt.

"We have designed the museum in such a way so as to make it truly engaging. We have made comprehensive information available through films and photographs related to Mahatma Gandhi. We plan to launch a weekly ‘Swachh-badi’ (Cleanliness School) here soon to instill the spirit of cleanliness among children, inspired by Mahatma Gandhi’s ideals. We are also in discussions with the Education Department to provide academic credits to children who complete this course," said Rajashree, founding president, GWS.