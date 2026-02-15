Mahashivratri 2026: Kedarnath Temple Opening Announced, Doors To Open For Devotees On April 22
Badrinath Temple will open to devotees at 6:15 am on April 23 and the Kedarnath Temple will open at 8 am on April 22.
Published : February 15, 2026
Updated : February 15, 2026
Rudraprayag: On the occasion of Mahashivratri when devotees are thronging Shiva temples across the country, the opening of the doors of the Kedarnath Temple, one of the most revered shrines of Hinduism, was announced at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath on Sunday.
The Kedarnath Temple will open for devotees at around 8 am on April 22 during the Taurus ascendant, announced T Gangadhar Ling, acting chief priest of Baba Kedarnath Dham, at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, the winter seat of Baba Kedarnath.
Omkareshwar Temple Decorated On Mahashivratri
This decision was announced along with Vedic chanting in the presence of learned scholars at Omkareshwar Temple. This year's announcement is special because the name of the new Rawal (chief priest) of Kedarnath Dham, 'Kedar Ling', was also officially announced.
The Omkareshwar Temple has been lavishly decorated for the occasion of Mahashivratri. As per tradition, the auspicious time for the opening of the temple's doors was announced this morning after special prayers. Along with this, the complete schedule for the departure of the Panchmukhi Doli to the temple was also released.
The Kedarnath Yatra will commence with the Bhairavnath Puja on April 18 and on the next day, the Chal Utsav Doli will depart from Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath towards Phata. On April 20, the Doli will rest overnight at Gaurikund and arrive in Kedarnath on April 21.
Badrinath Temple will open at 6:13 am on April 23 amid the traditional rituals and Vedic chanting. This was announced on January 23.
Kedarnath Temple Remains Open For Six Summer Months
The Kedarnath Temple is worshipped as the 11th of the 12 Jyotirlingas. During the six months of summer, humans worship Lord Kedarnath, while during the six months of winter, deities worship him. Kedarnath Dham is one of the four pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand and the first of the Panch Kedars. During winter, after snowfall in Kedarnath Dham, the doors are closed for six months, and the winter worship is performed at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath.
The magnificent temple of Lord Kedarnath is located on the banks of the Mandakini River and on the Kedar Singh Mountains, between the foothills of the Meru-Sumeru Mountains. It is believed that during the Dwapar era, the Pandavas came to Kedarnath Dham seeking salvation for the sins of killing their clan. Lord Shiva appeared to them here in the form of a buffalo. After which, the Pandavas established the Jyotirlinga of Lord Shiva in the form of Kedarnath. The temple's sanctum sanctorum houses a triangular Shivalinga.
It is believed that this Jyotirlinga dates back to the Satyayuga, where Nara-Narayan performed penance before Lord Kedarnath, which is also the origin of the Mandakini River.
Appointment Of Kedarnath Temple Rawal
According to tradition, the Rawal is the supreme authority over the Dham's worship and religious practices. The appointment of the new Rawal generated considerable curiosity and excitement among the pilgrim priests and devotees.
The Rawal, who officiates at the Dham, is a living example of Indian cultural unity. Traditionally, the Rawal of Kedarnath Dham belongs to the Veerashaiva (Lingayat) sect of Karnataka in South India. Following a tradition established by Adi Guru Shankaracharya, scholars from this sect have been appointed as the chief priest for centuries. Following strict rules, the Rawal's position is not only religious but also requires utmost discipline. The Rawal must remain celibate throughout his life. All the temple's rituals are performed under his supervision and instructions. The Rawal's presence is mandatory on special occasions such as the opening and closing of the doors. Only after his blessings and special prayers that doors of the Dham are opened to the general public.
This year, T Gangadhar Ling will assume the responsibility of the chief priest at Kedarnath Dham. Whereas in the Guptkashi Vishwanath Temple, the Shanta Linga and in Madhyamaheshwar, the Shiv Shankar Linga have been given the responsibility.
The opening of Gangotri and Yamunotri Dhams have not yet been announced. These two temples open on Akshaya Tritiya, marking the beginning of the Chardham Yatra. However, the official announcement of the opening has not yet been made. This year, Akshaya Tritiya falls on April 19.
Preparations are underway for the Chardham Yatra 2026 in which, opening dates for the four holy shrines are being announced according to the ascendant.
