Mahashivratri 2026: Kedarnath Temple Opening Announced, Doors To Open For Devotees On April 22

Rudraprayag: On the occasion of Mahashivratri when devotees are thronging Shiva temples across the country, the opening of the doors of the Kedarnath Temple, one of the most revered shrines of Hinduism, was announced at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath on Sunday.

The Kedarnath Temple will open for devotees at around 8 am on April 22 during the Taurus ascendant, announced T Gangadhar Ling, acting chief priest of Baba Kedarnath Dham, at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath, the winter seat of Baba Kedarnath.

Omkareshwar Temple Decorated On Mahashivratri

This decision was announced along with Vedic chanting in the presence of learned scholars at Omkareshwar Temple. This year's announcement is special because the name of the new Rawal (chief priest) of Kedarnath Dham, 'Kedar Ling', was also officially announced.

The Omkareshwar Temple has been lavishly decorated for the occasion of Mahashivratri. As per tradition, the auspicious time for the opening of the temple's doors was announced this morning after special prayers. Along with this, the complete schedule for the departure of the Panchmukhi Doli to the temple was also released.

The Kedarnath Yatra will commence with the Bhairavnath Puja on April 18 and on the next day, the Chal Utsav Doli will depart from Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath towards Phata. On April 20, the Doli will rest overnight at Gaurikund and arrive in Kedarnath on April 21.

Badrinath Temple will open at 6:13 am on April 23 amid the traditional rituals and Vedic chanting. This was announced on January 23.

Kedarnath Temple Remains Open For Six Summer Months

The Kedarnath Temple is worshipped as the 11th of the 12 Jyotirlingas. During the six months of summer, humans worship Lord Kedarnath, while during the six months of winter, deities worship him. Kedarnath Dham is one of the four pilgrimage sites in Uttarakhand and the first of the Panch Kedars. During winter, after snowfall in Kedarnath Dham, the doors are closed for six months, and the winter worship is performed at the Omkareshwar Temple in Ukhimath.