Mahasamund's Sanjay Dahariya Conquers Cancer To Secure 946 Rank In UPSC CSE 2025
Published : March 8, 2026 at 12:49 PM IST
Mahasamund: The success story of Sanjay Dahariya in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 is different from that of other candidates who made it to the final list. Hailing from a humble family in a small village of Beltukri in the Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh, he conquered two battles simultaneously — one with cancer and the other with hardship in preparation, ultimately securing 946th rank in the third attempt.
His father, Lakhanlal Dahariya, is a farmer, and his mother is a homemaker. Among four siblings, Sanjay is the youngest. One of his two brothers is a teacher, while the other helps their father with farming.
Sanjay did his elementary education at the government school in the village. When he was in Class 5, he was selected for PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Mana, from where he completed 12th grade. He started preparing for UPSC CSE after completing Bachelors in Economics from Vallabhacharya Government College in Mahasamund.
During this time, he was selected for the State Bank of India and was posted at a branch in West Bengal, where he served from 2009 to 2011. He quit the job to devote himself fully towards the preparation for competitive exams.
Although he was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 in the salivary gland, he remained resilient and continued with the preparation.
Meanwhile, he was selected for IDBI Bank in Raipur, where he served from 2013 to 2017. He was also selected in the Department of Posts and was posted at the Mahasamund post office, where he served from 2017 to 2018. However, he quit in 2018 to prepare for the civil services. He also underwent treatment for cancer in Mumbai from 2012 to 2018.
After being rejected twice in the CSE, he recognised his shortcomings and worked on their improvements with the help of his mentors and cleared it in the third attempt.
Sanjay said if he secures the IAS cadre, he will devote himself wholeheartedly to serving the country. However, if the cadre changes, his determination to become an IAS officer will continue.
