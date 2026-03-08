ETV Bharat / state

Mahasamund's Sanjay Dahariya Conquers Cancer To Secure 946 Rank In UPSC CSE 2025

Mahasamund: The success story of Sanjay Dahariya in the UPSC Civil Services Examination 2025 is different from that of other candidates who made it to the final list. Hailing from a humble family in a small village of Beltukri in the Mahasamund district of Chhattisgarh, he conquered two battles simultaneously — one with cancer and the other with hardship in preparation, ultimately securing 946th rank in the third attempt.

His father, Lakhanlal Dahariya, is a farmer, and his mother is a homemaker. Among four siblings, Sanjay is the youngest. One of his two brothers is a teacher, while the other helps their father with farming.

Sanjay did his elementary education at the government school in the village. When he was in Class 5, he was selected for PM Shri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya in Mana, from where he completed 12th grade. He started preparing for UPSC CSE after completing Bachelors in Economics from Vallabhacharya Government College in Mahasamund.

During this time, he was selected for the State Bank of India and was posted at a branch in West Bengal, where he served from 2009 to 2011. He quit the job to devote himself fully towards the preparation for competitive exams.