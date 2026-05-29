ETV Bharat / state

Man Killed, His Body Buried In Sand At Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund

Mahasamund: A 38-year-old man was murdered and his body buried in the sand at Nadgaon Mahanadi Ghat in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district.

The deceased was identified as Bhuvaneshwar Yadav of Chakchaki village in Komakhan. Police said, Yadav had been working as an operator in a company affiliated to Monet Group in Mandir Hasaud locality of Raipur for the last 15 years. He went missing on the evening of May 22 and after his family was unable to contact him, they filed a missing persons report at the Mandir Hasaud police station.

Police started a probe and traced Yadav's mobile location. During investigation, it came to fore that Yadav was last seen in Mahasamund with some acquaintances. Police said, Yadav had been consuming alcohol in a car with some acquaintances. Yadav and the others reached Belsonda and Nadgaon Mahanadi ghats in the car where a dispute over water arose. The dispute escalated into verbal abuse and physical violence.

According to Additional SP Pratibha Pande, independent councilor Nohar Das alias Golu Ratre, Amit Singh Rajput, Hemchand Banjare, and others physically assaulted Yadav as a result of which he died of critical injuries.