Man Killed, His Body Buried In Sand At Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund
The victim was killed after an altercation with an independent councillor and his friends who have been arrested.
Published : May 29, 2026 at 8:54 PM IST
Mahasamund: A 38-year-old man was murdered and his body buried in the sand at Nadgaon Mahanadi Ghat in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district.
The deceased was identified as Bhuvaneshwar Yadav of Chakchaki village in Komakhan. Police said, Yadav had been working as an operator in a company affiliated to Monet Group in Mandir Hasaud locality of Raipur for the last 15 years. He went missing on the evening of May 22 and after his family was unable to contact him, they filed a missing persons report at the Mandir Hasaud police station.
Police started a probe and traced Yadav's mobile location. During investigation, it came to fore that Yadav was last seen in Mahasamund with some acquaintances. Police said, Yadav had been consuming alcohol in a car with some acquaintances. Yadav and the others reached Belsonda and Nadgaon Mahanadi ghats in the car where a dispute over water arose. The dispute escalated into verbal abuse and physical violence.
According to Additional SP Pratibha Pande, independent councilor Nohar Das alias Golu Ratre, Amit Singh Rajput, Hemchand Banjare, and others physically assaulted Yadav as a result of which he died of critical injuries.
The accused then took Yadav's body to a deserted island-like area on the banks of the Mahanadi river, where they dug pit and buried it in the sand. A joint team of Mandir Hasaud and Mahasamund police recovered Yadav's body from the spot on Thursday. The deceased's mobile phone and other belongings were also seized.
Ratre, Rajput and Banjare were arrested for the murder. Shravan Jangde, Ratre's uncle and resident of Nandgaon in Mahasamund district, were held on charges of helping them hide the body, police said. Sources said Yadav had last spoken to his wife on the phone on the evening of the incident. After that, his mobile phone was switched off.
"The incident took place on May 22 when the accused and victim had gone to Mahasamund to consume liquor. A probe began after Yadav's wife Ishwari, a resident of Indira Colony in Mandir Hasaud, lodged a missing complaint on May 23. She told police her husband had left Ratre's warehouse on the night of May 22 without informing anyone," Pande said.
A case under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for murder, causing disappearance of evidence and other offences was registered at Mahasamund police station, he said, adding Yadav's body has been sent to a government hospital for postmortem.
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