ETV Bharat / state

Eight Juvenile Delinquents Escape From Govt Protection Home In Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund

Mahasamund: Eight juvenile delinquents escaped from a government child protection home at Baronda Bazar in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district in the early hours of Monday.

Sources said the juveniles broke through a window grill and escaped from the home at around 3 am. Upon learning of the incident, the juvenile home management informed the Kotwali police. According to sources, a police patrol team passed by the home between 2 and 2:30 am. The eight delinquents broke through a window grill shortly afterwards and escaped.

The escaped juvenile delinquents were being held at the home for various offences, including violations of the Excise Act, theft, rape, and marijuana smuggling. They were brought to the home approximately three to four months ago for reform and protection.

Of the eight who escaped, three are from Mahasamund district, one from Phingeshwar (Gariaband), two from Kalahandi (Odisha), one from Bhatapara (Balodabazar-Bhatapara), and one from Kurud (Dhamtari).