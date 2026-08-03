Eight Juvenile Delinquents Escape From Govt Protection Home In Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund
Of the eight who escaped, three are from Mahasamund, one from Phingeshwar two from Kalahandi (Odisha), one from Bhatapara (Balodabazar-Bhatapara), and one from Kurud (Dhamtari).
Published : August 3, 2026 at 9:07 PM IST
Mahasamund: Eight juvenile delinquents escaped from a government child protection home at Baronda Bazar in Chhattisgarh’s Mahasamund district in the early hours of Monday.
Sources said the juveniles broke through a window grill and escaped from the home at around 3 am. Upon learning of the incident, the juvenile home management informed the Kotwali police. According to sources, a police patrol team passed by the home between 2 and 2:30 am. The eight delinquents broke through a window grill shortly afterwards and escaped.
The escaped juvenile delinquents were being held at the home for various offences, including violations of the Excise Act, theft, rape, and marijuana smuggling. They were brought to the home approximately three to four months ago for reform and protection.
Of the eight who escaped, three are from Mahasamund district, one from Phingeshwar (Gariaband), two from Kalahandi (Odisha), one from Bhatapara (Balodabazar-Bhatapara), and one from Kurud (Dhamtari).
A total of 27 delinquents are detained in the child protection home for various cases. The simultaneous escape of eight of the children has raised questions about the security system at the facility.
"The incident occurred at around 3 am. The Kotwali police were informed immediately after receiving the information, and a search for the escaped children has been launched," said Arpana Srivastava, Superintendent, Government Child Protection Home.
This is not the first time delinquents have escaped from the child protection home. Similar incidents have occurred earlier as well.
The Kotwali police are searching for the escaped juveniles. Following the incident, a review of the reformatory home's security arrangements is also likely. It remains to be seen how quickly the police can apprehend the escaped juveniles and what steps are taken to prevent such incidents in the future.
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