Maharashtrian Families Continue Tradition Of Celebrating Ganesh Festival In Meerut Since 26 Years
There has been a tremendous increase in the demand for Maharashtrian delicacies like modaks, reports Manish Parashar
Published : September 17, 2026 at 5:50 PM IST
Meerut: Ganesh festival is currently being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country, as pandals are set up with fine decorations and grand lighting. Similarly, the chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" resound in every city. In Meerut too, this festival is celebrated with gusto.
There are approximately 300 Marathi families residing in Meerut who celebrate the festival with great fanfare, and during their favourite festival, they strictly adhere to their culture and traditions. Here, you will encounter Maharashtrian cutlure, people dressed in traditional attire, and cuisine that is a specialty in this festival. Making some people refer to this area as Meerut's 'Mini Maharashtra'.
Meerut celebrations
Meerut, the historic city known as 'Krantidhara' (Land of Revolution), is seen to be immersed in the spirit of welcoming Lord Ganesh on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. There are many Maratha families who were scattered after the Panipat war and lived in different parts of North India.
These Maratha families, which are associated with the Sarafa Bazaar's 'Ganesh Mitra Mandal' have grandly inaugurated the 26th Ganesh festival. A massive pandal has been erected at Sarafa Chowk, housing a magnificent idol of Lord Ganesh. This unique fervour of devotion to Lord Ganesh will continue unabated until September 22. Their Ganesh festival celebrations last for nine days.
40 Years of Personal Observance and 26 Years of Public Celebration
This year, the public celebration of the Ganesh festival in Sarafa Bazar Chowk marks its 26th anniversary. Pinki Rani Vijay Kumar Patil, a senior resident, said, "I have been living in Sarafa Bazar since early 1985. We first installed the idol of Lord Ganesha in our home in 1987, when my son was about ten months old. As people began visiting for darshan, we would perform rituals for seven days and then take the idol to the banks of the Garhganga for immersion."
"We used to always hire Raju Band to play as we took out the procession for immersion. Many of the local traders urged us to celebrate as a community, and that is when we began celebrating the Ganesh festival publicly. While this is the 26th year for the public festival, we as a family have observed this tradition for over 40 years," quipped Patil.
Homemade modaks
Tejaswini Pawar, who belongs to another Maharashtrian family, shared that they celebrate Ganeshotsav with great enthusiasm, and they continue the traditions of Maharashtra even here.
"This is a tradition we brought from Maharashtra, and we continue to observe it in Meerut as well. Even though we are far away, we welcome Lord Ganesha with utmost devotion. We prefer to make the steamed (ukadiche) modaks at home. This is Lord Ganesha's favourite and served on the first day."
She added that they celebrate the Ganesh festival for nine days.
Tejaswini said, "During this period, the local Maharashtrian families call on others to participate in events like Haldi-Kumkum and traditional games for women that are organised with great fanfare."
Vinod Vishwas Panwar of the Sarafa Bazar Ganesh Mitra Mandal stated they will celebrate the festival from September 14-22. The highlights include a grand Bhandara (community meal) on September 18 and a magnificent Jagran (devotional night vigil) on September 21.
Another member of the mandal, Dattatreya shared he has lived in Meerut for 36 years, and the expenses have spiralled since then. "I started the Ganesh puja on a small scale in 2001, with a budget of ₹40,000–₹50,000. Today, the same puja costs nothing less than ₹5–7 lakh," said Dattatrey.
Surge in Demand for Modaks
There has been a tremendous increase in the demand for Maharashtrian delicacies, especially modaks, during Ganesh festival. Kushan Goyal, a sweet shop owner, stated, "There is a demand for these sweets, and every day nearly ten kilogrammes of modaks are supplied from my shop to the Sarafa Bazaar pandal." Since the demand for modaks rises significantly during this period, a variety of modak sweets are prepared every day. These are sweets that are made in the shape of modaks.
Rural theme Ganpati
Apart from the Sarafa Bazar celebration, the 42nd Ganpati Festival is being organised under the banner of 'Shri Ganesh Maharashtra Mitra Mandal' in the Sadar Arvindpuri Tanki neighborhood. Sandeep Shinde, a member of the mandal mentioned, the temple's darbar (sanctum) has been decorated based on a theme depicting the rural landscape of Maharashtra.
High Demand for Clay idols and Child-form deities
This year, there was immense demand in the city for Ganesh idols depicting the deity in a 'child form'—resembling the faces of children aged 2 to 9 years. Sculptor Manoj Prajapati noted that his family has been engaged in this craft for seven generations, dating back to 1932.
He uses natural gum, watercolors, and rubber milk for coloring. "The clay idols dissolve in water within half an hour. Since the last few years, there is significant demand for eco-friendly idols featuring new designs, such as those incorporating Nandi, the mouse (Ganesh's vehicle), and leaf motifs," said Prajapati.
Customers shared their experience of purchasing Ganesh idols. Seema Yadav, who visited the market to purchase a Ganesh idol, reflected on her personal journey, mentioning the reason she brought an idol home.
"I had suffered a panic attack some time ago and installed the Ganpati idol for the first time during my illness. Bringing 'Bappa' home has brought me mental peace and improved my health," said Yadav. She keeps an idol of lord Ganesh in her home for 11 days every year.
Loan of ₹10 Lakh with 25% Subsidy for Pottery-Based Businesses
The government of Uttar Pradesh has capitalised on the growing demand for Ganesh idols and is giving sops to artisans to run their pottery businesses. Manya Chaudhary, Regional Officer of the Khadi and Village Industries Board, stated that the Uttar Pradesh Mati Kala Board and her department are implementing several schemes for potters and traditional artisans.
Under the 'Chief Minister's Village Industry Employment Scheme', a bank loan of up to ₹10 lakh and a flat subsidy of 25 percent are provided to start a pottery business. Additionally, artisans are provided with free 'pug mill machines' for kneading clay. Craftsmanship training programs are conducted to teach artisans modern techniques, and they receive an allowance of ₹4,750 for participating in these programs.
Ban on immersion of certain idols
With the growing expenses, over a period of time, like in Maharashtra, other materials like Plaster of Paris (POP) and other lighter materials began catching on. However, there are growing concerns of pollution, and Rajendra Kumar Prasad, Regional Officer of the Pollution Control Board, said there are clear and strict directives from the government to keep water bodies pollution-free.
"Consequently, there is a complete ban on the public immersion of idols made of PoP or those containing chemical colours. Priority is to be given only to idols made of natural clay that are water-soluble," said Kumar.
No artificial immersion ponds
The Meerut Municipal Corporation has laid out specific areas for immersion of idols and directed devotees to strictly follow them. They have made it clear that there are no artificial ponds created for imemrsion.
Municipal Commissioner Saurabh Gangwar stated, "Gagol and the nearby 'Bhole ki Jhal' (Ganganahar) are the primary immersion sites in Meerut where people traditionally go to immerse idols. Additionally, the availability and popularity of eco-friendly and clay idols have increased significantly, allowing people to easily perform the immersion of 'Bappa' at home. Consequently, no separate artificial immersion ponds have been constructed in the city."
Security deployment
Meerut Range Director General of Police, Kalanidhi Naithani, has instructed officials to ensure stringent security arrangements are made. Acting on these directives, 2,500 police personnel have been deployed. This force comprises of seven ASPs, 25 COs, 71 Inspectors, 460 Sub-Inspectors, 645 Head Constables, 880 Constables, 375 Home Guards, and one company of the PAC.
A total of 164 idols have been installed across 168 locations in the range, and 197 processions are scheduled to take place. Surveillance is being maintained via CCTV and drone cameras across all 85 sensitive locations and 117 hotspots.
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