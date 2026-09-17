ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtrian Families Continue Tradition Of Celebrating Ganesh Festival In Meerut Since 26 Years

Since last 26 years, Maharashtrian families in Meerut have been celebrating Ganesh festival with the same fervour and mood ( ETV Bharat )

Meerut: Ganesh festival is currently being celebrated with great enthusiasm across the country, as pandals are set up with fine decorations and grand lighting. Similarly, the chants of "Ganpati Bappa Morya" resound in every city. In Meerut too, this festival is celebrated with gusto.

There are approximately 300 Marathi families residing in Meerut who celebrate the festival with great fanfare, and during their favourite festival, they strictly adhere to their culture and traditions. Here, you will encounter Maharashtrian cutlure, people dressed in traditional attire, and cuisine that is a specialty in this festival. Making some people refer to this area as Meerut's 'Mini Maharashtra'.

Since last 26 years, Maharashtrian families in Meerut have been celebrating Ganesh festival with the same fervour and mood (ETV Bharat)

Meerut celebrations

Meerut, the historic city known as 'Krantidhara' (Land of Revolution), is seen to be immersed in the spirit of welcoming Lord Ganesh on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. There are many Maratha families who were scattered after the Panipat war and lived in different parts of North India.

These Maratha families, which are associated with the Sarafa Bazaar's 'Ganesh Mitra Mandal' have grandly inaugurated the 26th Ganesh festival. A massive pandal has been erected at Sarafa Chowk, housing a magnificent idol of Lord Ganesh. This unique fervour of devotion to Lord Ganesh will continue unabated until September 22. Their Ganesh festival celebrations last for nine days.

40 Years of Personal Observance and 26 Years of Public Celebration

This year, the public celebration of the Ganesh festival in Sarafa Bazar Chowk marks its 26th anniversary. Pinki Rani Vijay Kumar Patil, a senior resident, said, "I have been living in Sarafa Bazar since early 1985. We first installed the idol of Lord Ganesha in our home in 1987, when my son was about ten months old. As people began visiting for darshan, we would perform rituals for seven days and then take the idol to the banks of the Garhganga for immersion."

"We used to always hire Raju Band to play as we took out the procession for immersion. Many of the local traders urged us to celebrate as a community, and that is when we began celebrating the Ganesh festival publicly. While this is the 26th year for the public festival, we as a family have observed this tradition for over 40 years," quipped Patil.

Since last 26 years, Maharashtrian families in Meerut have been celebrating Ganesh festival with the same fervour and mood (ETV Bharat)

Homemade modaks

Tejaswini Pawar, who belongs to another Maharashtrian family, shared that they celebrate Ganeshotsav with great enthusiasm, and they continue the traditions of Maharashtra even here.

"This is a tradition we brought from Maharashtra, and we continue to observe it in Meerut as well. Even though we are far away, we welcome Lord Ganesha with utmost devotion. We prefer to make the steamed (ukadiche) modaks at home. This is Lord Ganesha's favourite and served on the first day."

She added that they celebrate the Ganesh festival for nine days.

Tejaswini said, "During this period, the local Maharashtrian families call on others to participate in events like Haldi-Kumkum and traditional games for women that are organised with great fanfare."

Vinod Vishwas Panwar of the Sarafa Bazar Ganesh Mitra Mandal stated they will celebrate the festival from September 14-22. The highlights include a grand Bhandara (community meal) on September 18 and a magnificent Jagran (devotional night vigil) on September 21.

Another member of the mandal, Dattatreya shared he has lived in Meerut for 36 years, and the expenses have spiralled since then. "I started the Ganesh puja on a small scale in 2001, with a budget of ₹40,000–₹50,000. Today, the same puja costs nothing less than ₹5–7 lakh," said Dattatrey.