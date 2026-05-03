Maharashtra's Navapur Once Again Hit By 'Bird Flu'; Over 44,000 Birds Culled
Samples from three poultry farms tested positive for 'bird flu' following which the culling campaign was initiated.
Published : May 3, 2026 at 8:34 PM IST
Nandurbar: The poultry belt of Navapur taluka in Maharashtra is facing the threat of ‘bird flu’, and for the third time in 19 years, the virus has hit the poultry business hard.
After 2006 and 2021, the poultry industry of Navapur is once again facing an existential crisis. To prevent the spread of the infection, the administration has launched a campaign and started culling birds in the affected areas on a war footing. In the last two days, as many as 44,000 birds have been culled. Similarly, 20,000 eggs and 44 tons of animal feed have been destroyed.
After samples from three poultry farms in Navapur taluka tested positive for ‘bird flu’, the district administration, animal husbandry department and health sprung into action and decided to cull the birds.
Out of 38 poultry farms in Navapur taluka, 27 which are operational have around 1.5 lakh birds. It has been decided to cull around 1.40 lakh birds in the affected farms and within their one-kilometre radius.
As part of the operation, which began a couple of days back, 11,000 birds were destroyed by 12:30 am, while another 33,000 birds were culled on Saturday.
The culling process undertaken by the administration to prevent the spread of ‘bird flu’ is not just a preventive action but has a direct economic impact on the poultry industry. Although the process is scientifically essential to prevent infection, its impact is directly affecting the poultry businessmen.
Navapur taluka is considered an important poultry belt in north Maharashtra. However, the industry has once again been shaken by the entry of 'bird flu' here for the third time in the last 19 years. First in 2006, second in 2021 and now for the third time in 2026, 'bird flu' has shattered the calculations of poultry business. Each time, the virus has destroyed lakhs of birds, businesses worth crores and the economy of thousands of families.
After the latest threat, the Animal Husbandry Department has appointed more than 100 officers, employees, veterinary experts and support staff for the culling campaign. A special experts' team has reached Navapur from Nashik and the affected area has been sealed. Multi-pronged measures such as disinfection, inspection, survey, restrictions on movement and control of traffic are being carried out on a war footing.
The administration is currently on 'alert mode' and the next few days will be crucial for Navapur. If the infection remains under control, the situation can be brought under control; however, if the spread increases, Navapur's poultry industry will once again face a crisis worth crores.
Also Read
Bird Flu Outbreak In Maharashtra: 1.4 Lakh Poultry Set To Be Culled In Navapur