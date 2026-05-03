ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra's Navapur Once Again Hit By 'Bird Flu'; Over 44,000 Birds Culled

Nandurbar: The poultry belt of Navapur taluka in Maharashtra is facing the threat of ‘bird flu’, and for the third time in 19 years, the virus has hit the poultry business hard.

After 2006 and 2021, the poultry industry of Navapur is once again facing an existential crisis. To prevent the spread of the infection, the administration has launched a campaign and started culling birds in the affected areas on a war footing. In the last two days, as many as 44,000 birds have been culled. Similarly, 20,000 eggs and 44 tons of animal feed have been destroyed.

After samples from three poultry farms in Navapur taluka tested positive for ‘bird flu’, the district administration, animal husbandry department and health sprung into action and decided to cull the birds.

Out of 38 poultry farms in Navapur taluka, 27 which are operational have around 1.5 lakh birds. It has been decided to cull around 1.40 lakh birds in the affected farms and within their one-kilometre radius.

As part of the operation, which began a couple of days back, 11,000 birds were destroyed by 12:30 am, while another 33,000 birds were culled on Saturday.