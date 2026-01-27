ETV Bharat / state

Zila Parishad Elections: Maharashtra Village Of Soldiers Vows To Reject Money, Pressure In Polls To Protect Democracy

Pune: Residents of Pingori village in Purandar taluka of Maharashtra's Pune district on Republic Day took a collective pledge to protect democratic values by rejecting money or pressure in any elections, villagers said.

Pingori, known as the "village of soldiers", is also renowned for the Shinde chieftains and lies close to Baramati, which is politically important in Maharashtra.

Carrying forward its long tradition of civic participation, villagers took the significant decision to "safeguard the democracy". The villagers said, "We will not give in to pressure to cast our votes or take money from any candidate in any elections henceforth".

Other villagers present were overwhelmed to listen to this call and have supported the decision. "The villagers decided to refrain from accepting donations from any candidate in future elections. If the Army is protecting the country at the border, we all must come together to protect democracy in our village," Baba Shinde, the president of the Maharashtra Education Society, told ETV Bharat.

The people have also decided to travel to neighbouring villages in order to encourage 100 per cent voter turnout, raise voter knowledge, and preserve democracy.

"We fight for the country on the border and are relieved to hear that our villagers are proud of us. However, when people in this country accept money for votes, we allow the country to be run by the wrong people," the soldiers stated.