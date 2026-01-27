Zila Parishad Elections: Maharashtra Village Of Soldiers Vows To Reject Money, Pressure In Polls To Protect Democracy
The villagers pledged to neither sell their votes nor bow to electoral pressure, calling it a step to safeguard democracy.
Published : January 27, 2026 at 2:53 PM IST
Pune: Residents of Pingori village in Purandar taluka of Maharashtra's Pune district on Republic Day took a collective pledge to protect democratic values by rejecting money or pressure in any elections, villagers said.
Pingori, known as the "village of soldiers", is also renowned for the Shinde chieftains and lies close to Baramati, which is politically important in Maharashtra.
Carrying forward its long tradition of civic participation, villagers took the significant decision to "safeguard the democracy". The villagers said, "We will not give in to pressure to cast our votes or take money from any candidate in any elections henceforth".
Other villagers present were overwhelmed to listen to this call and have supported the decision. "The villagers decided to refrain from accepting donations from any candidate in future elections. If the Army is protecting the country at the border, we all must come together to protect democracy in our village," Baba Shinde, the president of the Maharashtra Education Society, told ETV Bharat.
The people have also decided to travel to neighbouring villages in order to encourage 100 per cent voter turnout, raise voter knowledge, and preserve democracy.
"We fight for the country on the border and are relieved to hear that our villagers are proud of us. However, when people in this country accept money for votes, we allow the country to be run by the wrong people," the soldiers stated.
"This trend of accepting money to vote must end if we want ethical people to enter the political field," they said. Former village officials have welcomed the decision and said that it should have been made a few years ago.
"This decision ought to have been made much earlier. It has taken far too long. We had never witnessed elections like this before. Elections are now contested based on money, which allows even criminals to be elected. The village has taken a wise decision," said Harishchandra Yadav, former Pingori Sarpanch.
Residents echoed similar sentiments. Satish Shinde, a resident of the village, stated, "We will no longer be swayed by any incentives and will cast our votes as per our belief. We will also share this with other villages, family and friends. This decision is crucial to maintain the rule of the people and uphold our democracy. Under no circumstances will we sell our vote to anyone. Henceforth, we will elect those whom we feel deserve to govern us."
Meanwhile, the village has also embarked on constructing a welcoming arch at the entrance. It is in honour of the soldiers who lost their lives and also to inspire pride in those who are still serving in the Indian Army. This initiative is being undertaken by the retired soldiers, many of whom were present on the occasion.
