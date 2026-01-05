ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra | Youth And Leopard Fall To Death In Well In Sinnar; Ahilyanagar Farmer Protects Labourers With Rifle

By Ravindra Mahale and Kapil Bhaskar

Sinnar/Ahilyanagar: There is a growing problem of human-leopard conflict in Sinnar, Igatpuri, Nifad, Ahilyanagar, which is a predominantly sugarcane crop belt in Maharashtra. In the latest incident reported on January 4, 2025, a youth died falling into a well in Shivdi village of Sinnar taluka in Nashik.

Gorakh Jadhav, a young farmer, was eating his lunch in his field, when he was attacked by a leopard. He fell into a well while trying to escape. The leopard too fell into the well after him, and both of them drowned.

According to the information received from the Nashik District Police, "Jadhav, a young farmer from Shivdi village in Sinnar taluka, had gone to his field to work. On January 4, around noon, while he was sitting near a well to eat his lunch, a leopard suddenly attacked him. A frightened Gorakh tried to save himself, but in his struggle to escape, he fell into the well."

The police reported the leopard died after remaining in the water for over two to three hours. After the villagers called on the forest department, the rescue team searched the well for Gorakh with the help of lifeguards, but he had died. His body was recovered from the well. The villagers were angry when the lifeguards brought out Jadhav's body from the well. The forest department officials tried to pacify the villagers.

Meanwhile, the Ahilyanagar region is facing a problem of migrant workers who do not want to risk their lives to cut the sugarcane crop. Usually, migrant workers from different parts of India come to western Maharashtra in this season as they get a good price for cutting sugarcane. Since October 2025, however, after leopard attacks on workers have increased, the farmers are getting only local workers.

File photo of a leopard (ETV Bharat)

Even the local workers resisted going to the sugarcane fields. However, Satish Pawar, in Khudsar, village of Rahuri taluka, has come up with an innovative idea to protect the migrant workers on his fields. He got eight women workers to cut the sugarcane crop and, stands there guarding them with a licenced rifle.