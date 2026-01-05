Maharashtra | Youth And Leopard Fall To Death In Well In Sinnar; Ahilyanagar Farmer Protects Labourers With Rifle
These sugarcane leopards have given rise to animal-human conflict in Maharashtra.
Published : January 5, 2026 at 3:40 PM IST
By Ravindra Mahale and Kapil Bhaskar
Sinnar/Ahilyanagar: There is a growing problem of human-leopard conflict in Sinnar, Igatpuri, Nifad, Ahilyanagar, which is a predominantly sugarcane crop belt in Maharashtra. In the latest incident reported on January 4, 2025, a youth died falling into a well in Shivdi village of Sinnar taluka in Nashik.
Gorakh Jadhav, a young farmer, was eating his lunch in his field, when he was attacked by a leopard. He fell into a well while trying to escape. The leopard too fell into the well after him, and both of them drowned.
According to the information received from the Nashik District Police, "Jadhav, a young farmer from Shivdi village in Sinnar taluka, had gone to his field to work. On January 4, around noon, while he was sitting near a well to eat his lunch, a leopard suddenly attacked him. A frightened Gorakh tried to save himself, but in his struggle to escape, he fell into the well."
The police reported the leopard died after remaining in the water for over two to three hours. After the villagers called on the forest department, the rescue team searched the well for Gorakh with the help of lifeguards, but he had died. His body was recovered from the well. The villagers were angry when the lifeguards brought out Jadhav's body from the well. The forest department officials tried to pacify the villagers.
Meanwhile, the Ahilyanagar region is facing a problem of migrant workers who do not want to risk their lives to cut the sugarcane crop. Usually, migrant workers from different parts of India come to western Maharashtra in this season as they get a good price for cutting sugarcane. Since October 2025, however, after leopard attacks on workers have increased, the farmers are getting only local workers.
Even the local workers resisted going to the sugarcane fields. However, Satish Pawar, in Khudsar, village of Rahuri taluka, has come up with an innovative idea to protect the migrant workers on his fields. He got eight women workers to cut the sugarcane crop and, stands there guarding them with a licenced rifle.
"I am watching over my workers since we have been facing many leopard attacks, and we cannot afford to lose a single day now. This is the season for growing onion crops, while it is the sugarcane cutting season. When the sugarcane crops are cut, these leopards that can hide well inside the fields come out and attack the workers. The forest department can only provide cages and cannot prevent attacks," said Pawar.
In the meantime, four leopard cubs were found on the weekend in Shrirampur in Ahilyanagar district. Villagers fear more such cubs will be discovered as the sugarcane crop is cut. This entire region of western Maharashtra has seen a rise in leopards in the last five years, as they hide in these fields. Leopards are members of the cat family. They are the most versatile of the big wild cat species. They are also considered the most shy animals and attack to protect their territories.
As per the statistics with the forest department, 40 people have been killed in the last five years in leopard attacks. In 2025, the forest department said there were nearly 400-450 leopards in the area of Kopargaon, Shrirampur, Rahata, Kopargaon, Sinnar, Igatpuri, Nifad, along the banks of the river Godavari, where there are large sugarcane fields. These leopards live and breed in the sugarcane farms as they get easy prey of goats, bovines, domestic birds and dogs.
However, there are many challenges faced by the forest department. Rajendra Raikar, the forest officer of Digrus Nursery in Rahuri, told ETV Bharat, "After the local villagers were enraged, the forest department placed cages across this region. However, there is one cage for 4 villages. In 2025, the forest department spent Rs 5000 on 11 leopards in a day. Rs 45 lakh spent on trapping of leopards, 200 cages have been placed across this entire region in various villages, and trap cameras have been set up in Ahilyanagar district."
According to the forest department, there are 250 leopards in Rahuri taluka and 1100 leopards in the region of Ahilyanagar. They have 34 leopards and 11 in Rahuri. Now the forest officials face another problem of releasing these captured predators. Maharashtra Forest Minister Ganesh Naik had held a meeting in December 2025 with the concerned secretaries. The department has put forward a major relocation proposal — shifting around 1,500 leopards from sugarcane fields to the Vantara Animal Facility in Jamnagar, Gujarat.
The move comes in response to a surge in leopard attacks, including the recent tragic death of a 13-year-old boy in Shirur, which sparked widespread protests across rural Maharashtra.
Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) MP from Nashik Rajabhau Waje has demanded direct intervention from the Centre. He has made a strong demand through a letter to the Minister of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupendra Yadav, for the approval of a separate 'Leopard Safari and Conservation Project' for Nashik.
In response, the Maharashtra government has announced a ₹560-crore mitigation plan, including rescue centres, rapid response units, solar fencing, and proposals to reclassify leopards and declare conflict incidents as natural disasters.
Shrinivasan Reddy, IFS, told ETV Bharat, "We have sent a proposal to the Government of India to shift 50 of the captured leopards from Junnar to Vantara. We are waiting for their response." The fate of the other leopards is yet to be decided.
Read More