ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Woman In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Runs Shelter For Injured And Disabled Stray Dogs

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: For many, dogs are like cherished members of their families. But for countless stray animals, life on the streets often means exposure to accidents, injuries, illness and neglect.

In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Karuna Bramhe has dedicated her life to caring for such animals, especially stray dogs that have been injured, disabled, or abandoned.

Bramhe currently cares for around 35 dogs, 10 cats and several cattle at her shelter, Jeev Ashray, near the Dhule-Solapur Highway in the Satara area. Despite facing financial difficulties, she continues to fund much of the work from her own pocket.

Speaking to ETV Bharat on International Dog Day, Bramhe said she hopes to eventually acquire her own land and establish a larger, round-the-clock shelter for animals in need.

Bramhe said she had been fond of caring for dogs and cats since childhood and would regularly feed stray animals while travelling through the city. It was in 2025, when she was travelling and witnessed a dog being injured after being hit by a vehicle, that she decided to take care of these furry animals when assistance did not arrive in time, and the dog died despite all her efforts.

It motivated her to take responsibility for injured and abandoned animals herself. She then started Jeev Ashray as a safe space for sick and injured animals.

Shelter Cares for Disabled and Injured Dogs

The shelter has animals which are sick or disabled. Some have suffered broken legs in accidents, while others have serious wounds or have lost their eyesight. Several animals are unable to walk on their own and require regular care. Bramhe looks after their treatment, medication and daily needs.

She said support from a small group of animal lovers has made the work somewhat easier. Before opening the shelter, Bramhe operated a centre that helped people obtain various certificates and documents. She eventually gave up that work and used her savings to begin caring for animals.