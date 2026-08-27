Maharashtra: Woman In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Runs Shelter For Injured And Disabled Stray Dogs
In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Karuna Bramhe has dedicated her life to caring for such animals, especially stray dogs that have been injured, disabled, or abandoned.
Published : August 27, 2026 at 11:42 PM IST|
Updated : August 27, 2026 at 11:49 PM IST
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: For many, dogs are like cherished members of their families. But for countless stray animals, life on the streets often means exposure to accidents, injuries, illness and neglect.
In Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Karuna Bramhe has dedicated her life to caring for such animals, especially stray dogs that have been injured, disabled, or abandoned.
Bramhe currently cares for around 35 dogs, 10 cats and several cattle at her shelter, Jeev Ashray, near the Dhule-Solapur Highway in the Satara area. Despite facing financial difficulties, she continues to fund much of the work from her own pocket.
Speaking to ETV Bharat on International Dog Day, Bramhe said she hopes to eventually acquire her own land and establish a larger, round-the-clock shelter for animals in need.
Bramhe said she had been fond of caring for dogs and cats since childhood and would regularly feed stray animals while travelling through the city. It was in 2025, when she was travelling and witnessed a dog being injured after being hit by a vehicle, that she decided to take care of these furry animals when assistance did not arrive in time, and the dog died despite all her efforts.
It motivated her to take responsibility for injured and abandoned animals herself. She then started Jeev Ashray as a safe space for sick and injured animals.
Shelter Cares for Disabled and Injured Dogs
The shelter has animals which are sick or disabled. Some have suffered broken legs in accidents, while others have serious wounds or have lost their eyesight. Several animals are unable to walk on their own and require regular care. Bramhe looks after their treatment, medication and daily needs.
She said support from a small group of animal lovers has made the work somewhat easier. Before opening the shelter, Bramhe operated a centre that helped people obtain various certificates and documents. She eventually gave up that work and used her savings to begin caring for animals.
She rented an open plot from an acquaintance and established the shelter there. She also built a small tin-roofed room on the premises for herself.
Her daily routine involves caring for the animals while also helping people obtain documents online to generate some income. Bramhe said caring for a single dog can cost between Rs 100 and Rs 150 a day.
While a group of animal lovers contributes funds from time to time, she often has to use her own money to meet the shelter's expenses. She said securing financial assistance can itself require considerable effort.
Transporting injured dogs to hospitals is another major difficulty, Bramhe said. Private hospitals can cost around Rs 3,000 to Rs 4,000 for treatment, so she mostly relies on government veterinary facilities. However, the nearest government hospital is around 25 to 30 kilometres away, which requires considerable time and travel expenses.
Injured animals often require repeated dressing and follow-up treatment. To reduce the cost and difficulty of frequent hospital visits, Bramhe and her team try to provide basic care at the shelter whenever possible. She said some medical shop owners also extend support with medicines.
Apart from dogs, she also cares for cats and other cattle found on the streets. Residents, police personnel and others sometimes contact her when they come across animals requiring assistance.
However, limited space at the shelter remains a major challenge. Bramhe said she also has to ensure that the animals do not cause inconvenience to neighbouring residents.
Bramhe hopes to establish a permanent facility on her own land in the future, where injured, disabled and abandoned animals can receive continuous care.
She said she aims to create a 24-hour shelter that can provide animals with a safe and permanent home rather than leaving them to fend for themselves on the streets.
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