ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Woman Alleges Rape, Blackmail, Forced Religious Conversion; Two Held In Nagpur

Nagpur: Two persons have been arrested after a 24-year-old married woman approached the Sonegaon Police in Maharashtra's Nagpur alleging rape, blackmail, extortion and forced religious conversion, police said.

According to police, the woman accused a former school acquaintance and his associates. The police are now looking to arrest a third suspect, who remains at large.

The accused have been identified as Ayyaz Taj Madare and Ameen Shaikh. Police have launched a search operation to trace Hazrat Maulana, a resident of Chhindwara district in Madhya Pradesh, who has also been named in the First Information Report (FIR).

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone 1 Rushikesh Reddy said, "A 24-year-old woman lodged a complaint at Sonegaon Police Station alleging rape, blackmail, extortion and forced religious conversion. Based on her complaint, an offence has been registered, and two accused have been arrested. Further investigation is underway."

According to police, the complainant alleged that Madare re-established contact with her under the pretext of helping her in a property-related matter. She claimed that during a meeting at a hotel in February 2025, she was allegedly administered an intoxicating substance, following which compromising photographs and videos were recorded without her consent.