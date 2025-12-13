ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra | We Will Not Allow Marathi People To Split, Says Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Saturday slammed attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of splitting the Maharashtra state. Raut went back to their party's original 'Marathi manoos' identity and issued a warning to the Mahayuti government.

Raut's comments came in response to Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule's comments. "Vidarbha statehood is central to the BJP agenda," Bawankule had told reporters during the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature.

"We will not allow Marathi people to split. We will not let the Mahayuti conspiracy succeed," Raut told reporters here. "This is their conspiracy to split Vidarbha from Mumbai and try to take control of our city. We will not let that happen," he added.

Raut fired a salvo at the BJP, saying, "Your dreams of splitting this state will be shattered. We are not going to let that happen." Raut accused Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of not taking a stand on the issue of separate Vidarbha. "He is silent on this issue. Now he is not saying anything about Marathi manoos," said Raut.

The Congress party in Maharashtra has not said anything about the Vidarbha state issue. Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar, early this week, said he will speak of the neglect of Vidarbha with the "Congress high command."

Sanjay Raut said, "Be it BJP or Congress leaders like Waddetiwar, there will be no Vidarbha." Prior to him, even Nitin Raut, the Working President of the Indian National Congress, Maharashtra, had recently batted for a separate Vidarbha. He had said, "BJP promised statehood for votes, now it's up to them to follow it through." Nitin Raut had said previously, development in that region is not possible without statehood.