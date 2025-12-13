Maharashtra | We Will Not Allow Marathi People To Split, Says Sanjay Raut
His response came to Minister Bawankule's statement of BJP working on a separate Vidarbha state.
Published : December 13, 2025 at 1:46 PM IST
Mumbai: Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) spokesperson Sanjay Raut on Saturday slammed attempts by the Bharatiya Janata Party-led government of splitting the Maharashtra state. Raut went back to their party's original 'Marathi manoos' identity and issued a warning to the Mahayuti government.
Raut's comments came in response to Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule's comments. "Vidarbha statehood is central to the BJP agenda," Bawankule had told reporters during the winter session of the Maharashtra legislature.
"We will not allow Marathi people to split. We will not let the Mahayuti conspiracy succeed," Raut told reporters here. "This is their conspiracy to split Vidarbha from Mumbai and try to take control of our city. We will not let that happen," he added.
Raut fired a salvo at the BJP, saying, "Your dreams of splitting this state will be shattered. We are not going to let that happen." Raut accused Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde of not taking a stand on the issue of separate Vidarbha. "He is silent on this issue. Now he is not saying anything about Marathi manoos," said Raut.
The Congress party in Maharashtra has not said anything about the Vidarbha state issue. Congress Legislature Party leader Vijay Wadettiwar, early this week, said he will speak of the neglect of Vidarbha with the "Congress high command."
Sanjay Raut said, "Be it BJP or Congress leaders like Waddetiwar, there will be no Vidarbha." Prior to him, even Nitin Raut, the Working President of the Indian National Congress, Maharashtra, had recently batted for a separate Vidarbha. He had said, "BJP promised statehood for votes, now it's up to them to follow it through." Nitin Raut had said previously, development in that region is not possible without statehood.
Sanjay Raut retorted, "We do not support the Congress's ideology to separate Vidarbha state." However, Sachin Sawant, the national spokesperson of Congress, told ETV Bharat there is no such policy of the party.
Meanwhile, Raut criticised the Mahayuti government for keeping the Leader of Opposition post vacant in both the houses of the Maharashtra legislature. He said, "The ruling party has pushed ahead with proceedings without a Leader of the Opposition in this winter session. This means you are afraid of the Leader of the Opposition," Raut said.
He further alleged the BJP-led government was scared of the opposition. "They are scared of Maha Vikas Agadhi parties, and that is why they don't want a leader of opposition in the Maharashtra Legislature," said Raut.
The demand for separate Vidarbha statehood is based on a long-standing movement driven by perceived neglect, economic disparity, as compared to the more developed Konkan and Mumbai regions. This demand has been driven by the Vidarbha Rajya Andolan Samiti (VRAS), who have launched a "Mission 2027," advocating for an independent state with Nagpur as its capital by that year.
In fact, Devendra Fadnavis, on December 16, 2013, posted on his Facebook, "I voted for Separate #Vidarbha, DID YOU?" which he also made a poll campaign in 2014. Every few years, the separate Vidarbha issue is politicised around the election time, usually.
