Maharashtra | Vinod Tawde, Parth Pawar, Rahul Shewale And Ramdas Athavale Are Likely To Be Nominated For Rajya Sabha
Seven Rajya Sabha seats from Maharashtra are falling vacant. Elections to these will be held on March 16, 2026.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 5:38 PM IST
Mumbai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) recently announced elections for 37 vacant Rajya Sabha (RS) seats in 10 states. Voting will be held on March 16, and the official notification will be issued on February 26. After that, candidates can file nominations till March 5.
In Maharashtra, depending on the strength, the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), can win 6 seats. While the Mahavikas Aghadi, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) can definitely win a seat.
All political parties are now in the process of finalising their candidates to become Members of Parliament for the RS. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reached its final stage, and an important meeting of the party's core committee will be held at the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at 10 PM on Tuesday.
According to a few senior party leaders, the BJP is likely to field four candidates for the RS, including current MP Ramdas Athawale. The contest for the remaining three seats seems to be rather interesting. The names of Vinod Tawde, Vijaya Rahatkar and Dhairyashil Patil are being discussed.
Tawde has been active in organisational work even at the national level in the last few years. He has also served as the Maharashtra minister for School Education, Higher and Technical Education, Sports and Youth Welfare and Cultural Affairs. He was also the General Secretary of BJP Maharashtra unit. If Tawade is selected, it will mark his return to active politics.
Meanwhile, the untimely death of former Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar in a plane crash has created a void in the NCP. Sunetra Pawar, his wife, who was the MP in the RS, resigned from her post, and it is almost certain that she will contest the by-election from Baramati. Therefore, the NCP has prepared to send their son Parth to the RS.
Speaking to ETV, Maharashtra NCP chief and MP Sunil Tatkare said, "The notification for the Rajya Sabha will be issued on February 26. We will first elect the national president of our party, and then the name of the candidate for the RS will be finalised in this meeting. It is a clear mandate that everyone wants Parth to be our RS candidate."
Shiv Sena is lobbying hard for the Rajya Sabha. It is being said that the name of former MP Rahul Shewale is the most likely candidate. Senior Shiv Sena leader Gajanan Kirtikar is also keen on being nominated.
Speaking on this, Maharashtra Social Justice Minister and senior Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Shirsat said, “Many people are keen on the Rajya Sabha. But in the next two days, (Maharashtra) Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde will announce the candidate."
Although the Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) have openly staked claim to the only seat that the Maha Vikas Aghadi can win, it is believed in political circles, the key to this entire equation lies in the hands of NCP (Sharadchandra Pawar) chief Sharad Pawar.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray said, "Our point is clear, I have said from day one that both our RS members (Sanjay Raut and Priyanka Chaturvedi) are fulfilling every role in a good way from the beginning of their tenure. Whether it is the protection of the Constitution of India, the selling of India and Mumbai to (Gautam) Adani, and the atrocities that the BJP is doing to Maharashtra and Mumbai. It is only our two MPs who are raising a voice against it. These two seats should remain only ours. The other point being, if you go by numbers, our claim for the Rajya Sabha seats is firm and will remain so."
Although the Congress and SS (UBT) are insisting on claiming one seat, everyone seems to be waiting for a signal from the 85-year-old Pawar. Pawar, who has completed a 60-year consecutive parliamentary career and is one of the seven RS members from Maharashtra whose term will finish.
NCP (SP) MLA Rohit Pawar, speaking about Sharad Pawar's entry to the Rajya Sabha, said, "We all want Pawar saheb to go to the Rajya Sabha. We have not had any discussions with him as yet, but we will ask him to contest this election."
In the meantime, leaders of NCP (SCP) are keen on both factions to merge, as they feel their future is uncertain with the growing age of their leader. MVA leaders want senior Pawar to clarify his role soon so that they will be able to decide their stance.
In terms of strength, the NCP (SP) has 10 MLAs, Shiv Sena (UBT) has 20 and Congress has 16 MLAs. The combined MVA has a strength of 46 MLAs, nine more than the 37 votes required to win a Rajya Sabha seat. Still, MVA leaders are being cautious as they fear the BJP could take long-term political advantage of the internal differences within the MVA. A candidate needs at least 37 first preference votes to be elected to the Rajya Sabha.
Read More