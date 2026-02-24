ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra | Vinod Tawde, Parth Pawar, Rahul Shewale And Ramdas Athavale Are Likely To Be Nominated For Rajya Sabha

Parth Pawar, left, and Jay Pawar during the funeral of their father and Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, at the Vidya Pratishthan ground, in Baramati, Pune district, Thursday, Jan. 29, 2026 ( PTI )

Mumbai: The Election Commission of India (ECI) recently announced elections for 37 vacant Rajya Sabha (RS) seats in 10 states. Voting will be held on March 16, and the official notification will be issued on February 26. After that, candidates can file nominations till March 5.

In Maharashtra, depending on the strength, the Mahayuti, comprising the BJP, Shiv Sena and Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), can win 6 seats. While the Mahavikas Aghadi, comprising Congress, Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) and Nationalist Congress Party (Sharadchandra Pawar) can definitely win a seat.

All political parties are now in the process of finalising their candidates to become Members of Parliament for the RS. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has reached its final stage, and an important meeting of the party's core committee will be held at the residence of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at 10 PM on Tuesday.

According to a few senior party leaders, the BJP is likely to field four candidates for the RS, including current MP Ramdas Athawale. The contest for the remaining three seats seems to be rather interesting. The names of Vinod Tawde, Vijaya Rahatkar and Dhairyashil Patil are being discussed.

Tawde has been active in organisational work even at the national level in the last few years. He has also served as the Maharashtra minister for School Education, Higher and Technical Education, Sports and Youth Welfare and Cultural Affairs. He was also the General Secretary of BJP Maharashtra unit. If Tawade is selected, it will mark his return to active politics.

Meanwhile, the untimely death of former Deputy Chief Minister, Ajit Pawar in a plane crash has created a void in the NCP. Sunetra Pawar, his wife, who was the MP in the RS, resigned from her post, and it is almost certain that she will contest the by-election from Baramati. Therefore, the NCP has prepared to send their son Parth to the RS.

Speaking to ETV, Maharashtra NCP chief and MP Sunil Tatkare said, "The notification for the Rajya Sabha will be issued on February 26. We will first elect the national president of our party, and then the name of the candidate for the RS will be finalised in this meeting. It is a clear mandate that everyone wants Parth to be our RS candidate."

Shiv Sena is lobbying hard for the Rajya Sabha. It is being said that the name of former MP Rahul Shewale is the most likely candidate. Senior Shiv Sena leader Gajanan Kirtikar is also keen on being nominated.