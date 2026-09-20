ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Two More Arrested In Bhiwandi TET Paper Leak Case; 18 Arrested So Far

Bhiwandi: In a significant development in the Maharashtra TET paper leak case, two more absconding accused have been arrested by the Bhiwandi police, bringing the total tally of arrestees to 18, officials informed on Sunday.

The accused who were arrested are Prakash Misal, from Beed, and Ashokkumar Babulal Shaw from Bihar. Both accused were presented before the local court in Bhiwandi on Sunday and sent back to police custody until September 23.

As per the police probe, Misal had earlier met another accused, Kapil Dahiya, in a hotel in Pune to discuss the buying and selling of the TET exam papers. Misal was alleged to be responsible for providing the leaked papers to students for studying before the exam.

On the other hand, it was revealed that Shaw was in direct contact with the main accused Bijender Kumar Gupta, who served as a medium in order to provide exam papers to the candidates with the help of agents.