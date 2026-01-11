ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Twin Tragedy: Soldier Dies In Accident Hours Before Daughter's Birth; Another Killed In Crash In Sudan

Satara: In a twin tragedy for Maharashtra and Satara district in particular, two soldiers have lost their lives, one during a United Nations peacekeeping mission in Sudan while another died while on leave for his wife's delivery.

Pramod Parshuram Jadhav, a soldier from Aredare village in Satara taluka, who was on leave for his wife's delivery, died on the spot in a collision between his motorcycle and a pickup truck on Friday night according to officials.

Father Dies Hours Before Daughter's Birth

It is understood that Jadhav had married around a year ago. His pregnant wife had been admitted to a hospital in Satara for delivery. Jadhav had come home on eight days paternity leave. On Friday night, around 11:30 pm, while he was coming towards Satara from Wadhe Phata, his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck at the old RTO office square.

Jadhav sustained a head injury, resulting in his on the spot death as per officials. After the soldier's accidental death at night, his wife gave birth to a baby girl on Saturday morning. However, he was not alive to see his daughter. The heartbreaking incident has plunged Aredare village into mourning.

A Tearful Farewell

After medical formalities, the funeral of soldier Pramod Jadhav was held with state honors at the crematorium in Aredare village on Saturday afternoon. His wife and newborn daughter were brought to bid him a final farewell. The wife's cries at the cremation left the mourners in tears. The villagers of Aredare bid a tearful farewell to their village's son.