ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Tutor, Nephew Booked Under POCSO For Repeated Sexual Assault Of Minor At Coaching Centre In Nashik

Nashik: A minor girl, who is studying at a private coaching centre, has reported being sexually assaulted over several months in Nashik in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.

A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Mumbai Naka Police Station against the private tutor and her nephew. The police have started searching for both suspects.

According to the police, the survivor, a minor female student, had been attending a private coaching class on Pakhal Road in the Mumbai Naka area since July 2024. The police state that the accused teacher took advantage of the survivor's vulnerability.

The police state that the teacher would send the student to her bedroom, sometimes described as punishment. According to the report, her nephew would be waiting in the room for the survivor. The police are investigating whether the accused used force, threats, or other means in the incident. The complainant has alleged repeated sexual assault in that specific room.