Maharashtra: Tutor, Nephew Booked Under POCSO For Repeated Sexual Assault Of Minor At Coaching Centre In Nashik
The accused tutor and her nephew are missing after being booked under POCSO for allegedly assaulting a minor girl repeatedly in Nashik since July 2024.
Published : May 5, 2026 at 1:40 PM IST
Nashik: A minor girl, who is studying at a private coaching centre, has reported being sexually assaulted over several months in Nashik in Maharashtra, police said on Tuesday.
A case has been registered under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Mumbai Naka Police Station against the private tutor and her nephew. The police have started searching for both suspects.
According to the police, the survivor, a minor female student, had been attending a private coaching class on Pakhal Road in the Mumbai Naka area since July 2024. The police state that the accused teacher took advantage of the survivor's vulnerability.
The police state that the teacher would send the student to her bedroom, sometimes described as punishment. According to the report, her nephew would be waiting in the room for the survivor. The police are investigating whether the accused used force, threats, or other means in the incident. The complainant has alleged repeated sexual assault in that specific room.
According to the complaint filed, the survivor told the police, "Since July 2024 and November 2025, I used to attend coaching classes conducted by a teacher named Rasheda Shaikh, at Gulshan Colony, Pakhal Road, Nashik. During this period, Rasheda Shaikh would send me into her bedroom, giving various excuses and sometimes as punishment. There, her nephew, Sibten Raza Shaikh, who was waiting, would forcibly engage in sexual acts with me, against my wishes."
M L Shaikh, Police Sub-Inspector at Mumbai Naka Police Station, said: "The girl has said in her complaint that both suspects threatened her and tried to bribe her so she would not tell anyone. She has been under a lot of fear as Sibten continued to forcibly assault her several times."
Shaikh added, "Based on the victim's complaint, we registered a case at Mumbai Naka Police Station under the POCSO Act. The teacher, Rasheda Shaikh, and the main suspect, Sibten Shaikh, have been missing since the case was filed. A police team has been sent to find them."
The police are also investigating whether there were other such minor girls who have been subjected to similar harassment.
Also Read: