ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Tourist Dies After Slipping Into Waterfall In Himachal’s Kullu

Kullu: A 22-year-old tourist from Maharashtra died after slipping into a waterfall while visiting the Parvati Valley in Himachal Pradesh’s Kullu district with his friends, police said on Friday. The deceased has been identified as Ajit Ashok Adhav, a resident of Parbhani district in Maharashtra.

According to police, Adhav had travelled to Kasol with his friend Shreyas Joshi and others and was visiting the Jayanala Waterfall in the Jari area. The accident occurred while the group was moving from one section of the waterfall to another when he allegedly slipped on a rocky surface, lost his balance and fell into the fast-flowing water.

Local residents and other visitors immediately launched a rescue effort and pulled him out of the water. However, he had died by the time he was rescued, police said. A police team from the Jari outpost reached the spot, conducted a preliminary inquiry and recorded the statements of eyewitnesses.

Police said the preliminary investigation indicated that the tourist died after slipping into the waterfall and drowning. No foul play is suspected. After completing legal formalities, the body was sent for post-mortem examination at the Regional Hospital in Kullu and was later handed over to the family.

Kullu Superintendent of Police Madan Lal Kaushal urged tourists to exercise caution while visiting waterfalls, rivers and other slippery locations during the monsoon season and advised them to avoid venturing into hazardous areas.