ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra To Probe Lands Owned By Church Missionary Societies

Mumbai: Land parcels owned by Churches in Maharashtra will be scrutinised, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.

Responding to a calling attention motion moved by Devyani Pharande of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bawankule said a high-level committee headed by the Divisional Commissioner would be constituted to conduct a comprehensive probe within three months into the land parcels currently held by the Church and Christian missionary institutions that were transferred under "suspicious circumstances" after Independence.

Pharande urged the government to resolve the long-pending dispute involving the Nashik Diocesan Trust Association Limited, which has affected around 5,000 families in Nashik. Bawankule assured the Assembly that the matter would be resolved within three months.

The minister said the committee would include representatives of the Settlement Commissioner, the Divisional Commissioner, the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) department and the police.

Pharande raised the issue concerning the Nashik Diocesan Trust in the House during the monsoon session of the legislature through a 'Calling Attention' motion. She pointed out that, under an agreement signed on August 12, 1949, between 'The Church Missionary Trust Association Limited, London' and 'The Nashik Diocesan Trust Association Limited, Nashik,' these lands were allocated for public purposes such as education and healthcare. However, following the demise of the original trustees, documents were allegedly tampered with to transfer rights to a private individual.

She also made a serious allegation that pre-1932 'Sat-Bara' (land record) extracts and original records have gone missing from the District Collector's office and the residents were being forced to pay large sums to obtain no-objection certificates (NOCs) from a private company for property transactions construction of their houses. She further alleged that the land records and files dating back to the pre-1932 period had gone missing from the district administration.

Bawankule said that though this matter is pending before the Bombay High Court, there is no bar on the government to conduct an administrative inquiry to safeguard citizens' rights.