Maharashtra To Probe Lands Owned By Church Missionary Societies
This committee to conduct a comprehensive probe and submit a report within three months
Published : July 9, 2026 at 2:31 PM IST
Mumbai: Land parcels owned by Churches in Maharashtra will be scrutinised, Maharashtra Revenue Minister Chandrashekhar Bawankule said in the Legislative Assembly on Wednesday.
Responding to a calling attention motion moved by Devyani Pharande of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Bawankule said a high-level committee headed by the Divisional Commissioner would be constituted to conduct a comprehensive probe within three months into the land parcels currently held by the Church and Christian missionary institutions that were transferred under "suspicious circumstances" after Independence.
Pharande urged the government to resolve the long-pending dispute involving the Nashik Diocesan Trust Association Limited, which has affected around 5,000 families in Nashik. Bawankule assured the Assembly that the matter would be resolved within three months.
The minister said the committee would include representatives of the Settlement Commissioner, the Divisional Commissioner, the Inspector General of Registration (IGR) department and the police.
Pharande raised the issue concerning the Nashik Diocesan Trust in the House during the monsoon session of the legislature through a 'Calling Attention' motion. She pointed out that, under an agreement signed on August 12, 1949, between 'The Church Missionary Trust Association Limited, London' and 'The Nashik Diocesan Trust Association Limited, Nashik,' these lands were allocated for public purposes such as education and healthcare. However, following the demise of the original trustees, documents were allegedly tampered with to transfer rights to a private individual.
She also made a serious allegation that pre-1932 'Sat-Bara' (land record) extracts and original records have gone missing from the District Collector's office and the residents were being forced to pay large sums to obtain no-objection certificates (NOCs) from a private company for property transactions construction of their houses. She further alleged that the land records and files dating back to the pre-1932 period had gone missing from the district administration.
Bawankule said that though this matter is pending before the Bombay High Court, there is no bar on the government to conduct an administrative inquiry to safeguard citizens' rights.
He said the committee would verify records maintained by the Settlement Commissioner and investigate church missionary lands not only in Nashik but also in Nandgaon, Aurangabad and other parts of Maharashtra, and submit a detailed report within three months.
A comprehensive probe would be conducted into the lands held by missionary institutions and transferred under suspicious circumstances post-independence, Bawankule said.
The government would examine whether land transactions that allegedly deviated from their original public purpose could be legally reviewed and whether such land could be restored to government ownership, he said.
He said investigations by this inquiry committee will not be limited to Nashik alone; instead, all lands held by church missionary organisations across Maharashtra, including those in Nandgaon and Aurangabad, will be inspected. This committee is expected to submit their report within three months.
A legal review will be conducted to determine whether lands involved in transactions that deviated from their original purpose can be returned to the government.
Police investigations will be carried out to inspect the dealings of the private company involved, and the Charity Commissioner will verify the records regarding the directors.
Bawankule said that a special public prosecutor would be appointed to effectively present the government's case at the Bombay High Court.