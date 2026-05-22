Maharashtra: Tiger Kills Four Tribal Women Collecting Tendu Leaves In Chandrapur Forest In Sudden Attack
Officials have issued an alert to local villagers, warning them from entering the forest after this first of its kind incident in the state.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 2:41 PM IST
Chandrapur: Four tribal women were mauled to death by a tiger in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Friday morning, a forest official said. The women were part of a group of 13 tribal women who were collecting tendu leaves from the forest, near Gunjewahi village in the Sindewahi taluka of Chandrapur district, around 70 km from the district headquarters.
According to the survivors, the tiger, which was sitting in the shade quietly, suddenly noticed them and launched an attack. As the women began running in panic, the tiger caught four of them one by one and mauled them to death. This is a first of its kind incident reported in Maharashtra.
The women who died are Kavdubai Dadaji Mohurle (45), Anubai Dadaji Mohurle (46), Sangeeta Santosh Choudhary (36) and Sunita Kaushik Mohurle (33). Afterwards, the other women ran to the village and screamed for help, and rushed back to the spot with other villagers. Together, they secured the bodies and brought them back.
According to preliminary information received from a source in the Forest Department, "It is customary for women to enter the forest during the summer season to pluck and collect tendu leaves. While they were engrossed in this work, a tiger which had been lying in the bushes nearby, suddenly attacked them. Four women succumbed to their injuries where they were attacked."
After the Forest Department was alerted by the villagers, few officers and staff rushed to the spot. Following the completion of the official panchnama, further investigations have been initiated.
The department has issued a cautionary alert to villagers in the area, warning them from entering the forest. This incident has triggered widespread panic throughout the Gunjewahi region.
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