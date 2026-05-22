ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra: Tiger Kills Four Tribal Women Collecting Tendu Leaves In Chandrapur Forest In Sudden Attack

Chandrapur: Four tribal women were mauled to death by a tiger in Maharashtra’s Chandrapur district on Friday morning, a forest official said. The women were part of a group of 13 tribal women who were collecting tendu leaves from the forest, near Gunjewahi village in the Sindewahi taluka of Chandrapur district, around 70 km from the district headquarters.

According to the survivors, the tiger, which was sitting in the shade quietly, suddenly noticed them and launched an attack. As the women began running in panic, the tiger caught four of them one by one and mauled them to death. This is a first of its kind incident reported in Maharashtra.

The women who died are Kavdubai Dadaji Mohurle (45), Anubai Dadaji Mohurle (46), Sangeeta Santosh Choudhary (36) and Sunita Kaushik Mohurle (33). Afterwards, the other women ran to the village and screamed for help, and rushed back to the spot with other villagers. Together, they secured the bodies and brought them back.