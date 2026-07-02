Maharashtra TET Paper Leak: STF Raids Bihar Cyber Cafe, Three Detained in Vaishali
Maharashtra STF detained three people after raiding a cyber cafe in Bihar's Hajipur as part of the investigation into the TET paper leak.
Published : July 2, 2026 at 1:11 PM IST
Vaishali: The Maharashtra Special Task Force (STF), with assistance from Vaishali Police, conducted an overnight raid at a cyber cafe in Hajipur, the headquarters of Vaishali district in Bihar, as part of its investigation into the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case. Three people, including the cafe operator, were detained for questioning, police sources said.
The raid was carried out on Wednesday night at a cyber cafe located on Kachahari Road in Hajipur. According to police sources, investigators searched the premises for several hours, with the operation continuing until around 1 am.
Following the search, the STF detained cyber cafe operator Sonu Kumar and two others. The suspects are currently being questioned by the Maharashtra STF. Police sources said the team also recovered several digital devices and documents believed to be linked to the paper leak case. The seized material will be examined as part of the ongoing investigation.
A Maharashtra Police officer said, "This case is related to the Maharashtra TET paper leak. We came here as part of the investigation. We have recovered some suspicious documents from the premises, and further action is underway."
Jitendra Kumar, Sonu's elder brother, said the family had been searching for him after he stopped responding to phone calls on Wednesday evening.
"He had left the village for Hajipur, but neither reached the shop nor returned home. My sister-in-law informed us that his phone was switched off. We searched for him throughout the night," Jitendra said.
He added, "When we reached the cyber café, we found that a raid was underway. The investigation team told us Sonu had been arrested in connection with the Maharashtra TET paper leak case. They are also searching for my younger brother Vikas, who lives in Patna."
Links To Alleged Mastermind Under Investigation
According to Vaishali Police sources, Sonu, a resident of Sahdei in Vaishali district, has been running the Hajipur cyber café since 2009. Investigators suspect he has links to the alleged mastermind of the paper leak, Bijendra Gupta, a resident of Bihar's Samastipur district.
Police sources said the name of Sonu's younger brother, Vikas, had earlier surfaced during the interrogation of three accused arrested in Maharashtra, prompting investigators to search another cyber café in Patna.
The investigation into the Maharashtra TET paper leak has expanded across multiple states. Earlier, police conducted raids in Maharashtra's Bhiwandi and arrested several accused from Bihar and Haryana.
During questioning, the name of Bijendra Gupta allegedly emerged as the suspected mastermind, following which Maharashtra STF launched searches at multiple locations.
According to police sources, the STF has also reached Bihar in search of Gupta and has been camping near his residence in Samastipur. Meanwhile, his wife has reportedly been arrested from Patna and is being questioned.
More than 4.28 lakh candidates had registered for the Maharashtra TET examination. However, the question paper was allegedly leaked around 24 hours before the June 28 examination, prompting the Maharashtra State Examination Council to cancel the test.
Police sources in Vaishali said three suspects have so far been detained in Hajipur, and the Maharashtra STF continues to question them as the investigation progresses.
Also Read: