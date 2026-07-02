ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra TET Paper Leak: STF Raids Bihar Cyber Cafe, Three Detained in Vaishali

The Maharashtra STF and Vaishali Police conducted an overnight raid on a cyber cafe in Hajipur as part of the investigation into the TET paper leak. ( ETV Bharat )

Vaishali: The Maharashtra Special Task Force (STF), with assistance from Vaishali Police, conducted an overnight raid at a cyber cafe in Hajipur, the headquarters of Vaishali district in Bihar, as part of its investigation into the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case. Three people, including the cafe operator, were detained for questioning, police sources said.

The raid was carried out on Wednesday night at a cyber cafe located on Kachahari Road in Hajipur. According to police sources, investigators searched the premises for several hours, with the operation continuing until around 1 am.

Following the search, the STF detained cyber cafe operator Sonu Kumar and two others. The suspects are currently being questioned by the Maharashtra STF. Police sources said the team also recovered several digital devices and documents believed to be linked to the paper leak case. The seized material will be examined as part of the ongoing investigation.

A Maharashtra Police officer said, "This case is related to the Maharashtra TET paper leak. We came here as part of the investigation. We have recovered some suspicious documents from the premises, and further action is underway."

Jitendra Kumar, Sonu's elder brother, said the family had been searching for him after he stopped responding to phone calls on Wednesday evening.

"He had left the village for Hajipur, but neither reached the shop nor returned home. My sister-in-law informed us that his phone was switched off. We searched for him throughout the night," Jitendra said.

He added, "When we reached the cyber café, we found that a raid was underway. The investigation team told us Sonu had been arrested in connection with the Maharashtra TET paper leak case. They are also searching for my younger brother Vikas, who lives in Patna."

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