ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra TET Paper Leak Mastermind Bijendra Gupta Arrested From Bihar, Flown To Pune

Maharashtra TET Paper Leak Mastermind Bijendra Gupta arrested from Bihar and was flown to Pune. He has been taken to Bhiwandi and will be produced before the court ( ETV Bharat/Arrangement )

Patna: A special investigation team (SIT) of the Thane (Maharashtra) Police arrested the alleged kingpin of the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak, Bijendra Gupta, from Samastipur district in Bihar in a late-night operation conducted on Friday.

Bijendra was flown to Pune on Saturday morning to face further action in the paper leak FIRs registered at the Bhiwandi police station in Thane district in Maharashtra. He had been evading arrest for around a month.

"Members of the SIT team were camping in Samastipur for the last few days. They conducted a swift operation in collaboration with the Bihar Police on the basis of intelligence inputs about the whereabouts of Bijendra. Apart from Maharashtra TET, he had previously been involved in several paper leaks in Bihar and other places, including 2024 NEET UG paper leak. One more person has been arrested with him,” a senior IPS officer told ETV Bharat.

Previously, a police team from Maharashtra had arrested Bijendra’s wife Suman Gupta from Patna on June 30. She allegedly colluded with her husband, knew about his activities, and told him not to return to Bihar to avoid arrest.

In further action conducted on July 3, the SIT arrested three more associates of Bijendra, including Kapil Dahiya, Mithun Singh and Sonu Singh. They are also accused in the Maharashtra TET paper leak.

According to investigators, Kapil, a resident of Sonipat district in Haryana, travelled to Mumbai to identify buyers and sell the leaked question papers. Mithun Singh, arrested in Bihar, is accused of travelling to Pune to distribute the leaked papers and is believed to have close links with the core network.