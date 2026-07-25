Maharashtra TET Paper Leak Mastermind Bijendra Gupta Arrested From Bihar, Flown To Pune
His arrest is significant as Bijendra had been evading arrest for around a month.
By Dev Raj
Published : July 25, 2026 at 12:34 PM IST
Patna: A special investigation team (SIT) of the Thane (Maharashtra) Police arrested the alleged kingpin of the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak, Bijendra Gupta, from Samastipur district in Bihar in a late-night operation conducted on Friday.
Bijendra was flown to Pune on Saturday morning to face further action in the paper leak FIRs registered at the Bhiwandi police station in Thane district in Maharashtra. He had been evading arrest for around a month.
"Members of the SIT team were camping in Samastipur for the last few days. They conducted a swift operation in collaboration with the Bihar Police on the basis of intelligence inputs about the whereabouts of Bijendra. Apart from Maharashtra TET, he had previously been involved in several paper leaks in Bihar and other places, including 2024 NEET UG paper leak. One more person has been arrested with him,” a senior IPS officer told ETV Bharat.
Previously, a police team from Maharashtra had arrested Bijendra’s wife Suman Gupta from Patna on June 30. She allegedly colluded with her husband, knew about his activities, and told him not to return to Bihar to avoid arrest.
In further action conducted on July 3, the SIT arrested three more associates of Bijendra, including Kapil Dahiya, Mithun Singh and Sonu Singh. They are also accused in the Maharashtra TET paper leak.
According to investigators, Kapil, a resident of Sonipat district in Haryana, travelled to Mumbai to identify buyers and sell the leaked question papers. Mithun Singh, arrested in Bihar, is accused of travelling to Pune to distribute the leaked papers and is believed to have close links with the core network.
Around the same time the Maharashtra Police also arrested Sonu Singh from Hajipur in Vaishali district of Bihar. He was accused of providing false identity documents to Bijendra to help him operate the paper leak syndicate.
Maharashtra TET paper leak and how did it unravel
The Maharashtra TET papers leaked on June 27, a day before the examination scheduled on June 28 at Bhiwandi. The police there acted on a tip-off, sprung a trap, and arrested three persons who had allegedly brought the question paper from Delhi and were moving to provide it to the candidates with whom they had a deal running into crores of rupees.
The Maharashtra State Council of Examination compared the seized papers and confirmed that they matched the original. The exam was postponed, an FIR was registered and the investigations started. Around six lakh candidates were expected to appear in the exam.
Among the arrested persons were Rajiv Shah and Akash Kumar from Bihar, and Dheeraj Singh from Haryana, indicating that it was a bigger plot with connections spreading to different states. The papers were allegedly leaked from a printing press at Agra in Uttar Pradesh.
The probe led the Maharashtra Police to Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Haryana and finally to Bihar, from where the mastermind Bijendra Gupta of the paper leak hailed.