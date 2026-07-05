ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra TET Paper Leak: Three More Held In UP; 10 In Custody So Far

Thane: The Maharashtra police have arrested three more persons from Uttar Pradesh in connection with the alleged Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case, bringing the total number of individuals in custody to 10, officials said on Sunday.

A state-appointed Special Investigation Team on Friday arrested Nareshkumar Mahore, Sanjaykumar Sharma, and Babulal Kushwaha, all employees of an Agra-based private printing firm, a police official said.

The trio allegedly smuggled question papers out of a secure facility during the printing process. Police also recovered three live cartridges from Sharma. They were brought to Bhiwandi in Thane district, where the alleged paper leak first came to light, on Saturday. A magistrate remanded them to police custody until July 9.