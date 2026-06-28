ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra TET Paper Leak: Court Remands Three Accused To Police Custody Until July 6

Thane: The probe into the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case has gained momentum as three accused involved in the case were produced in court on Sunday.

In response to the police request of ten-day custody, the Bhiwandi District and Additional Sessions Court remanded the accused to police custody until July 6.

Meanwhile, the initial probe suggested the involvement of an interstate racket and that two additional accused remain at large.

The accused in the TET paper leak case, Dhiraj Balraj Singh (28), Rajiv Saw (45) and Akashkumar Swarajkumar (30), were produced on Sunday before Judge SM Sutar at the Bhiwandi District and Additional Sessions Court (sitting as a holiday court).