Maharashtra TET Paper Leak: Court Remands Three Accused To Police Custody Until July 6
Three accused in Maharashtra TET paper leak were remanded to police custody; probe reveals an interstate racket with two suspects still absconding.
Published : June 28, 2026 at 7:30 PM IST
Thane: The probe into the Maharashtra Teacher Eligibility Test (TET) paper leak case has gained momentum as three accused involved in the case were produced in court on Sunday.
In response to the police request of ten-day custody, the Bhiwandi District and Additional Sessions Court remanded the accused to police custody until July 6.
Meanwhile, the initial probe suggested the involvement of an interstate racket and that two additional accused remain at large.
The accused in the TET paper leak case, Dhiraj Balraj Singh (28), Rajiv Saw (45) and Akashkumar Swarajkumar (30), were produced on Sunday before Judge SM Sutar at the Bhiwandi District and Additional Sessions Court (sitting as a holiday court).
The police informed the court that the TET exam question paper had been seized from the accused during the investigation. They also stated that an interstate racket is suspected to be behind the incident and that two suspects are still absconding.
The police requested ten days of custody to investigate the exact source of the paper, whether it was sold elsewhere in Maharashtra, the details of financial transactions, and the involvement of other individuals in the racket.
Meanwhile, the lawyer for the accused, Dhiraj Singh, said that the court brought to the court’s attention that his client had previously undergone bariatric surgery and required regular medication. In response, the police clarified that the necessary medical treatment was being provided.
After hearing arguments from both sides, the court remanded all three accused to police custody. Police said they were focusing their probe on locating the absconding accused, tracing financial transactions, and fully exposing the paper leak racket.
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