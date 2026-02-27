ETV Bharat / state

Grit And Determination: Maharashtra Teen Appears For Class 12 Board Exam From Hospital Bed

Kolhapur: Sitting on a hospital bed with a saline solution through her intravenous line was 17-year-old Rupali Shisal, who wrote her Class 12 Biology Board Exam from Maharashtra's Kolhapur district on Wednesday.

Rupali, a student of Sarud College in Shahuwadi taluka suddenly fell ill during the board exams and had to be admitted to a rural hospital in Bambawade, making it almost impossible for her to appear for her paper. However, the girl's courage and determination stood before her health challenges and she urged her parents to speak to her college authorities for some arrangement so that she won't have to lose her academic year.

Rupali's father Namdev Shisal immediately contacted the director of her examination centre, K N Patil, and explained him about her situation, urging him to allow her to appear for the paper from the hospital.

"Rupali's health had suddenly deteriorated and we admitted her to a hospital at around 9 am. After completing the formalities at the hospital, I went straight to her college and convinced Patil about her physical condition, pleading his intervention," Namdev said.

Sitting beside Rupali at her hospital ward, an emotional Namdev added, "It was because of the authorities' help that my daughter was able to write her paper. I am grateful to all of them. I hope other parents too learn from our case and if their wards face similar issue, they should seek their college's intervention."