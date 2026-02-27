Grit And Determination: Maharashtra Teen Appears For Class 12 Board Exam From Hospital Bed
On instructions from the Maharashtra State Board, a CCTV was installed and an invigilator appointed at the hospital for Rupali Shisal.
Published : February 27, 2026 at 1:20 PM IST
Kolhapur: Sitting on a hospital bed with a saline solution through her intravenous line was 17-year-old Rupali Shisal, who wrote her Class 12 Biology Board Exam from Maharashtra's Kolhapur district on Wednesday.
Rupali, a student of Sarud College in Shahuwadi taluka suddenly fell ill during the board exams and had to be admitted to a rural hospital in Bambawade, making it almost impossible for her to appear for her paper. However, the girl's courage and determination stood before her health challenges and she urged her parents to speak to her college authorities for some arrangement so that she won't have to lose her academic year.
Rupali's father Namdev Shisal immediately contacted the director of her examination centre, K N Patil, and explained him about her situation, urging him to allow her to appear for the paper from the hospital.
"Rupali's health had suddenly deteriorated and we admitted her to a hospital at around 9 am. After completing the formalities at the hospital, I went straight to her college and convinced Patil about her physical condition, pleading his intervention," Namdev said.
Sitting beside Rupali at her hospital ward, an emotional Namdev added, "It was because of the authorities' help that my daughter was able to write her paper. I am grateful to all of them. I hope other parents too learn from our case and if their wards face similar issue, they should seek their college's intervention."
Rupali, who loves studying, told ETV Bharat that she did not want to miss her exams because of her health condition. "For the last four days I was not keeping well and my health condition suddenly deteriorated. I am grateful to my college, the hospital, the exam centre and the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education's (MSBSHSE) for allowing me to appear for my exam. I will definitely pursue higher studies," Rupali said.
After being noted by Rupali's father, Patil discussed the matter with Shahuwadi's Group Education Officer Vishwas Sutar, who in turn contacted MSBSHSE's Kolhapur division president Rajesh Kshirsagar and secretary Subhash Chougule for permission. The board gave temporary approval but there were still a few challenges that needed to be overcome.
On the board's direction, education department installed a CCTV camera and appointed an invigilator at the hospital. Patil and supervisor Uday Patil were present at the hospital during the exam and question paper, answer sheets and all materials were delivered to the hospital.
The MSBSHSE has a policy of providing relief during such emergencies and in the past, many students have been prevented from losing their academic years.
Group Education Officer Vishwas Sutar said, "After the centre director informed us of the student's condition, I personally spoke to the board's divisional president. As per his instructions, we installed a CCTV camera, appointed invigilator and allowed her to sit for examination from the hospital."
Also Read