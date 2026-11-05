ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Sugarcane Price Protest: Farmers Threaten Bandh In Three Districts From Friday

Raju Shetti, founder of Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, addressing farmers ( ETV Bharat )

Kolhapur: The ongoing standoff over sugarcane prices in Maharashtra that entered its third day on Thursday has paralysed traffic along the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway, leading to the cancellation of bus services and traffic diversions along with disruption to milk supplies.

Several farmers have gathered at a camp at Kini toll plaza in Kolhapur to participate in the protest led by Raju Shetti, founder of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, who has issued a final ultimatum to sugar mill owners to resolve their issue. Shetti has warned that the protest will escalate to a bandh if the deadlock is not resolved by Thursday.

Along with paralysing traffic on the highway, the agitation has severely impacted the financial operations of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation and the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union, Gokul. The Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana has demanded a minimum first instalment of Rs 4,500 per tonne for sugarcane supplied to mills during the ongoing crushing season. The organisation has urged the Central government to raise the minimum selling price (MSP) of sugar to Rs 50 per kg and the price of ethanol produced from C-heavy molasses to Rs 70 per litre. Arguing that the remuneration received by farmers is inadequate when compared to the total revenue sugar mills generate from sugar and its various by-products, Shetti has proposed an option of an upfront, one-time payment of Rs 4,500 per tonne for sugarcane. However, there has been no response from the sugar mill owners, the farmers said. Protesters who have been camping on the highway since November 3, said they will not call off the demonstration till a decision regarding the sugarcane procurement price is reached. Even at night, farmers along with Shetti remained on the road, with meals being provided by nearby villages. The protest has garnered support from various social and political organisations.