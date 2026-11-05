Maharashtra Sugarcane Price Protest: Farmers Threaten Bandh In Three Districts From Friday
Sugarcane farmers protest in Maharashtra forced cancellation of 166 buses, causing losses of Rs five crore, while Gokul cooperative's milk sales were hit by 50-60%.
Published : November 5, 2026 at 2:32 PM IST
Kolhapur: The ongoing standoff over sugarcane prices in Maharashtra that entered its third day on Thursday has paralysed traffic along the Pune-Bengaluru National Highway, leading to the cancellation of bus services and traffic diversions along with disruption to milk supplies.
Several farmers have gathered at a camp at Kini toll plaza in Kolhapur to participate in the protest led by Raju Shetti, founder of the Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana, who has issued a final ultimatum to sugar mill owners to resolve their issue. Shetti has warned that the protest will escalate to a bandh if the deadlock is not resolved by Thursday.
Along with paralysing traffic on the highway, the agitation has severely impacted the financial operations of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation and the Kolhapur District Cooperative Milk Producers' Union, Gokul.
The Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghatana has demanded a minimum first instalment of Rs 4,500 per tonne for sugarcane supplied to mills during the ongoing crushing season.
The organisation has urged the Central government to raise the minimum selling price (MSP) of sugar to Rs 50 per kg and the price of ethanol produced from C-heavy molasses to Rs 70 per litre. Arguing that the remuneration received by farmers is inadequate when compared to the total revenue sugar mills generate from sugar and its various by-products, Shetti has proposed an option of an upfront, one-time payment of Rs 4,500 per tonne for sugarcane.
However, there has been no response from the sugar mill owners, the farmers said.
Protesters who have been camping on the highway since November 3, said they will not call off the demonstration till a decision regarding the sugarcane procurement price is reached. Even at night, farmers along with Shetti remained on the road, with meals being provided by nearby villages. The protest has garnered support from various social and political organisations.
Meanwhile, a road blockade near Kini on the highway and in Nagthane of Satara district has further paralysed traffic, prompting police to divert vehicles through Karad, Peth Naka, Sangli Phata, Top, Wathar, Kagal, and Uchgaon Phata. Vehicles traveling from Mumbai to Kolhapur are being diverted via Satara's Bombay Restaurant–Rahimatpur–Pusesavali–Sangli–Ankali–Sangli Phata.
Conversely, traffic moving from Kolhapur towards Mumbai is being diverted via Sangli Phata–Ankali–Sangli–Pusesavali–Rahimatpur–Bombay Restaurant.
However, the sudden surge in vehicle volume has led to congestion on these alternative routes as well. Commuters heading toward Pune, Mumbai, and other cities are now facing significantly longer travel times than usual. The long queues of freight trucks and heavy vehicles are disrupting commercial transport. Concerns are also being raised regarding the movement of essential commodities.
The impact of the protest has also reached the State Transport Corporation. Despite the heavy rush of passengers during the Diwali holidays, 166 state transport bus services from Kolhapur to Pune and Mumbai have had to be cancelled, reportedly resulting in a loss of Rs five crore for the Corporation. The travel plans of those heading home for the festive season or setting out for vacations have been thrown into disarray due to the traffic congestion on the highways.
Also, the traffic situation has severely hit the distribution network of the Gokul milk cooperative. Reports indicate that milk sales in major markets like Mumbai and Pune have been affected by 50 to 60 percent. Many milk tankers are struggling to reach their destinations on time due to the gridlock. There are concerns that if the protest continues, milk distribution in Mumbai, Pune, and other cities could be further impacted.
Meanwhile, Shetti has urged sugar factory owners to take a positive decision regarding an payment of first installment of Rs 4,500 per tonne to farmers. He has warned that if their demand is not met, a bandh will be observed across the three districts of Kolhapur, Sangli, and Satara, starting Friday.
Furthermore, they have resolved to stage protests in front of the residences of the sugar mill owners. The organisation has also previously warned that it would block the transportation of milk and vegetables.