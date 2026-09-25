ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra State Information Dept Mired In Delays As 80% Posts Remain Vacant Delaying Over 63,000 RTI Appeals Filed By Citizens

Mumbai: Citizens seeking detailed information on policies and government decisions under the Right To Information (RTI) Act have been waiting endlessly for replies, not realizing the department has currently been functioning on bare minimal staff. The RTI Act is crucial for ensuring transparency in government operations and administrative accountability.

However, it is currently mired in delays as 63,017 complaints are pending, and even second appeals have been kept on hold by the Maharashtra State Information Commission.

Anil Galgali, an RTI activist, said citizens are facing consequences since they are not able to access authentic information, which they require. "Citizens are empowered to seek information through the RTI, and various departments are expected to give them replies, which is currently in a limbo."

Galgali, 48,583 second appeals and 14,434 complaints are pending. Consequently, citizens seeking government information are forced to endure long waits first for the initial application and appeal, and subsequently for the Commission's verdict.

RTI and appeal procedures

The RTI Act empowers citizens to file applications to obtain various types of information. After replies to the requested information is not received on time or the replies are incomplete, they can file a first appeal. The applicant can also file a second appeal if the outcome remains unsatisfactory. They can appeal by filing a complaint with the State Information Commission (SIC).

However, this entire process is now prolonged because a vast number of cases remain pending after reaching the Commission. Second appeals constitute the largest share of the pending caseload, with 48,583 awaiting a decision. These cases have reached the Commission due to many reasons like non-receipt of requested information or dissatisfaction with the information provided.