ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra State Coop Bank Scam Case: Ajit Pawar Gets Clean Chit Posthumously

Mumbai: A court in Mumbai has accepted the 'C-Summary' report filed by Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of the Mumbai Police in an alleged Rs 25,000 crore scam at the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB), giving clean chit to former Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister late Ajit Pawar.

The 'C-Summary' report was filed by EOW on February 27.

Noting, 'there appeared to be no intent on the part of the applicants to commit fraud or misappropriation in connection with the alleged Rs 25,000 crore scam at the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank', Special Sessions Judge Mahesh Jadhav at the Mumbai Sessions Court accepted the closure report. A copy of this order was made available late on Monday.

Consequently, the court has granted relief to late Ajit Pawar, his wife and current deputy CM, Sunetra Pawar, along with 75 others.

In its order, the court stated that the investigating agency found no evidence indicating that the accused committed any embezzlement, fraud, or misuse of public funds. "There is no concrete evidence to suggest that the property entrusted to public servants was utilised for personal gain, nor is there any proof of fraudulent activity," the court observed.

"It does not appear that any forged documents were created. No evidence was found indicating any pre-planning or criminal conspiracy among the bank directors to engage in unlawful acts," the order stated adding, "Mere procedural errors or non-compliance with regulations cannot be construed as a direct criminal offense."

The court noted that approximately Rs 850 crore has already been recovered in this case, and the process for recovering the remaining amount is currently underway. Furthermore, it dismissed over 20 'protest petitions' that had challenged the closure report.

In its verdict, the court concluded, "the investigation into this matter revealed no evidence of any undue financial gain accruing to the directors or officials. It was further noted that the loans in question had been granted against collateral."

The investigation did not reveal that officials and directors of MSCB as well as the public representatives holding office at the time had colluded to falsify documents, commit misappropriation, or misuse their official positions during the loan sanctioning and recovery processes of the State Cooperative Bank.

No evidence was found to substantiate the allegations leveled by the complainant, Surinder Arora. Consequently, the inquiry into the loans sanctioned by MSCB to various cooperative societies did not uncover the commission of any cognisable offense.