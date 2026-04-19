Maharashtra Soldier Found Dead Inside Army Camp In Jammu And Kashmir
The soldier Shinda Ram from Sangli district of Maharashtra was found dead in his family quarter room, reports Mohd Ashraf Ganie.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : April 19, 2026 at 7:01 PM IST
Jammu: An Indian Army soldier hailing from Maharashtra was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Nagrota Army Camp in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.
According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Shinda Ram, son of Pappu Ram, resident of Dabar Gali in Maharashtra's Sangli district. It is understood that the officer was found dead in his family quarter room at around 1 AM on Sunday. The body was immediately shifted to Government Medical College Jammu for postmortem.
A medical officer at Government Medical College Jammu confirmed to ETV Bharat that they have received a body of the soldier and its postmortem has been started.
“More details about the cause of the death can be ascertained only after the postmortem report comes out,” the officer said.
The circumstances around the soldier's death were not immediately known. The police or the Defence Spokesperson Jammu have not yet issued any statement regarding the incident. The story will be updated as and when officials release any statement in this regard.
The soldier's death comes a day after an Agniveer was injured in a landmine blast in the forward area near Line of Control (LoC) in the Balakote sector of Poonch district. According to officials, Agniveer Shiv Singh was injured in the blast at around 10 am on Saturday when soldiers were patrolling in the area. He was later taken to Army hospital Rajouri for treatment.
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