ETV Bharat / state

Maharashtra Soldier Found Dead Inside Army Camp In Jammu And Kashmir

Jammu: An Indian Army soldier hailing from Maharashtra was found dead under mysterious circumstances at the Nagrota Army Camp in Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

According to sources, the deceased has been identified as Shinda Ram, son of Pappu Ram, resident of Dabar Gali in Maharashtra's Sangli district. It is understood that the officer was found dead in his family quarter room at around 1 AM on Sunday. The body was immediately shifted to Government Medical College Jammu for postmortem.

A medical officer at Government Medical College Jammu confirmed to ETV Bharat that they have received a body of the soldier and its postmortem has been started.